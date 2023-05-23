Lily-Rose Depp copied two supermodels for her Cannes red carpet moment

The actress stunned in a sequin LBD from the brand's archive

Lily-Rose Depp looked characteristically chic on Monday evening as she graced the red carpet for the premiere of her latest series The Idol.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis oozed A-list glamour at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival alongside her co-star The Weeknd.

© Getty Lily-Rose Depp wore a little black dress by Chanel for the occasion

Lily-Rose celebrated the premiere of the HBO series by donning a little black dress by Chanel – and we are utterly obsessed. The 23-year-old wore a strapless fitted sequin piece featuring a lace-trimmed neckline, a black bow at the waist and a teal 3D flower corsage.

© Getty The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson on the red carpet

The mini dress comes with a rich, supermodel-related history, with the same design having been originally worn by both Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington in Chanel's 1994 autumn/winter ready-to-wear show. It's currently unclear as to whether Lily-Rose's LBD is an original from the archive, or a meticulous reproduction, created specifically for her Cannes red carpet moment.

© Getty Lily-Rose Depp wore her hair in an unfussy updo for the premiere

Regardless, her dress felt cool and elegant, working seamlessly alongside sheer opera gloves and tights, black stilettos, and striking jewels.

Karl Lagerfeld's legendary tenure at Chanel has been celebrated much of late, including at the 2023 Met Gala which paid tribute to the late designer's extensive contribution to fashion via its dress code. While Lily-Rose didn't attend this year's ball, she certainly made up for lost time with her stunning 90s mini dress homage.

Three's far from a crowd where Helena, Christy and Lily-Rose are concerned…

