The 15 best dressed guests at amfAR 2023

The glamorous annual gala took place at the Hotel Du Cap Eden Rock in Cannes on May 25

It’s the penultimate day of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, and this year’s events have been as memorable as ever. The outfits both on the red carpet and on the streets has been stellar; Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace revealed their ‘La Vacanza’ High Summer collection and it was more glorious than we could’ve imagined; Lily-Rose Depp got a standing ovation after the preview of hers and The Weeknd’s hotly anticipated series The Idol, and wore a vintage Chanel dress worn by Helena Christansen to receive her praise; Naomi Campbell had the most unbelievably glamorous birthday party.

But there’s one final hurrah beofre the curtains close on the 12 day festival each year, and our South of France sartorial souls cannot rest until it's happened: the annual amfAR Cannes Gala.

Fashionistas descended on the legendary Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc (where Naomi had said birthday party this week, and Sofia Richie had her stylish wedding last month), for a star-studded night where Queen Latifah played host and Halsey, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha and Gladys Knight performed whilst guests sipped on Clase Azul Gold and Reposado tequila, whose famous decanters are as stylish as the gala’s surroundings…

What does amfAR stand for?

amfAR is an anagram for the American Foundation for AIDS Research. It’s an international, non-profit organisation that was set up in 1985 to raise money for AIDS research, education and HIV prevention. Large proportions of fundraising come from the annual Gala in Cannes which has raised $210 million for the cause. Stylish celebrities come together annually and frequently auction off grand prizes. At the 25th anniversary gala in 2018, Pierce Brosnan put an original painting up for auction which sold for $1.4 million, whilst Heidi Klum gave a restored 1964 Bentley Convertible to be auctioned off, which sold for over $800,000.

We particularly enjoyed the outfits at this year's event because the range of looks were so broad. From Ashley Graham in a Nina Ricci suit, to Elsa Hosk in her own label, to Halsey in a naked dress, there were absolutely zero dull moments…

Eva Longoria at amfAR 2023

© Getty Eva Longoria

The actress turned heads in the most elegant sheer dress we've ever seen she wore Ashi Studio 2023 couture.

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath at amfAR 2023

© Getty Emma Weymouth

The British aristocrat oozed glamour in Tony Ward couture.

Ashley Graham at amfAR 2023

© Getty Ashley Graham

Ashley made the case for the tailored two piece in the coolest Nina Ricci suit paired with Harris Reed's signature, Beyonce in Formation approved, oversized hat.

Helena Christansen at amfAR 2023

© Getty Helena Christensen





Kate Beckinsale at amfAR 2023

© Getty Kate Beckinsale

Kate stunned in a scuplted metallic gown by Tony Ward couture

Alessandra Ambrosio at amfAR 2023

© Getty Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra gave old Hollywood glamour a contmeporary makeover in a glitzy gown by Dundas paired with a white feather boa.

Halsey at amfAR 2023

© Getty Halsey

Halsey wore 2023's chicest accessory - black opera gloves, paired with a Barbiecore-approved sheer dress.

Natasha Poly at amfar 2023

© Getty Natasha Poly

The Russian model was gorgeous in Givenchy wearing a black strapless tulle gown.

Coco Rocha at amfar 2023

© Getty Coco Rocha

Coco's dreamy sculted dress was crafted by Gaurav Gupta.

Georgina Rodriguez at amfAR 2023

© Getty Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina was a vision of elegance in Ali Karoui.

Jourdan Dunn at amfAR 2023

© Getty Jourdan Dunn

The British model made the case for the mini dress in a red Laquan Smith number

Elsa Hosk at amfAR 2023

© Getty Elsa Hosk

Elsa wore a cut out dress from her own brand Helsa.

Stella Maxwell at amfAR 2023

© Getty Stella Maxwell

Stella stunned in David Koma

Heidi Klum at amfAR 2023

© Getty Heidi Klum

Heidi was a goddess in green in a feathered mini with a dramatic silhouette

Wallis Day at amfAR 2023

© Getty Wallis Day

Wallis oozed gothic chic in a long sleeved fitted lace gown

