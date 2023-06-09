Emily Ratajkowski’s flirty birthday dress was so unexpected

We’re wishing Emily Ratajkowski a belated happy birthday, whilst also wishing that her 32nd year brings us as many incredible outfits as her 31st did.

Between her retro styling hacks, inspiring basically our whole summer 2023 wardrobe and cementing her status as a street style muse, there has rarely been a minute during the last 12 months where her outfits haven’t influenced our own.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski wore the see through dress that we will all be buying this summer

READ: Nicola Peltz, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski can't stop wearing this 'Quiet Luxury' brand

© Instagram Emily wore a leather lace up mini dress on her birthday

The model and author has made it abundantly clear that she won’t be straying from her signature, daring sartorial agenda any time soon, as she celebrated her birthday with a head-turning 90s inspired mini dress.

© Instagram @emrata

She has a penchant for putting her own spin on classic looks. For her celebrations she gave the LBD a super sultry upgrade, sporting a leather lace-up mini with spaghetti straps, a pleated ultra mini skirt, a structured bodice and a side leg slit. She paired the look with black strappy lace-up heels. Naked heels are perfect to go with any outfit, and we found the best ones to buy right now.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just paid the most legendary fashion tribute to Megan Fox

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski rocks double denim at Loewe during Paris Fashion Week

© Instagram She shared images to Instagram with her adorable son, Sly

Her excellent make-up amped up the sultry glam. Her signature dewy glow with 90s-approved clear lip gloss was finished off with fiery, shimmery red eyeshadow across the inner corners of her eyes, making them the focal point of her alluring look.

Emily shared a series of snaps with her 30 million Instagram followers surrounded by tons of exquisite floral bouquets whilst blowing out birthday candles with her adorable son Sly and said: “Grateful doesn’t even begin to describe it”.

© Getty EmRata also celebrated her birthday last weekend

Her retro-inspired birthday looks actually began before her leather dress. Last weekend partied in style with friends including Julia Fox (who, we must add, wore a t-shirt that said ‘Cancelled Twice’...epic), wearing a white crop top paired with block coloured striped trousers that flung us straight back to the 70s.

© Instagram Julia Fox's t-shirt was epic

Cheers to another year of incredible outfits from Emily Ratajkowski.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.