Lily James oozes chic in summer’s coolest trouser trend: 5 pairs to shop now

There are some things in life that money can’t buy. But what it can buy is Lily James’ trousers that are going straight in our summer 2023 holiday basket.
The Pam & Tommy actress is unafraid to experiment with her looks. From her shocking razor-cut micro fringe and black leather ball gown from Tamara Ralph at this year’s Met Gala, to oozing dramatic elegance in a custom Versace gown with major feathering at the Oscars, she’s an absolute red carpet maximalism muse.
Her off-duty looks however are always much quieter, yet equally as chic. She’s yet another fashionista who adores 2023’s favourite quiet luxury trend.
What is quiet luxury?
“Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” fashion stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion. “Think designers such as Loewe, The Row and Loro Piana.”
On Wednesday, Lily uploaded a photo for her 3.3 million Instagram followers, basking in the Balearic sun on a getaway to Mallorca.
She lay atop a wall with an incredibly enviable backdrop, wearing a tiny white crop top paired with light green striped trousers – an outfit that would have 90s Julia Roberts in a chokehold.
It’s important to remember to add trousers to your current wishlist. Despite the warm weather inducing excitement to add shorter hemlines to your wardrobe, the sun isn’t exactly reliable in the UK…
Retro looks are a go-to on Lily’s everyday style agenda. To watch the NY Knicks last month, the 34-year-old wore straight leg jeans with an oversized leather shirt-jacket, which she left open to reveal a plain white ribbed base layer and two dainty pendant necklaces. She paired the look with black chunky boots, angular cat eye sunglasses and a slicked back bun.
Thank you, Lily, for covering us on all fashion fronts this summer…
