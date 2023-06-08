Lily James oozes chic in summer’s coolest trouser trend: 5 pairs to shop now

The Mamma Mia actress has added crop tops and striped trousers to our summer fashion wishlist

There are some things in life that money can’t buy. But what it can buy is Lily James’ trousers that are going straight in our summer 2023 holiday basket.

The Pam & Tommy actress is unafraid to experiment with her looks. From her shocking razor-cut micro fringe and black leather ball gown from Tamara Ralph at this year’s Met Gala, to oozing dramatic elegance in a custom Versace gown with major feathering at the Oscars, she’s an absolute red carpet maximalism muse.

© Instagram Lily wore a white crop top and striped trousers

Her off-duty looks however are always much quieter, yet equally as chic. She’s yet another fashionista who adores 2023’s favourite quiet luxury trend.

What is quiet luxury?

“Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” fashion stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion. “Think designers such as Loewe, The Row and Loro Piana.”

On Wednesday, Lily uploaded a photo for her 3.3 million Instagram followers, basking in the Balearic sun on a getaway to Mallorca.

She lay atop a wall with an incredibly enviable backdrop, wearing a tiny white crop top paired with light green striped trousers – an outfit that would have 90s Julia Roberts in a chokehold.

© Getty Julia Roberts wearing 90s-approved striped trousers

It’s important to remember to add trousers to your current wishlist. Despite the warm weather inducing excitement to add shorter hemlines to your wardrobe, the sun isn’t exactly reliable in the UK…

Retro looks are a go-to on Lily’s everyday style agenda. To watch the NY Knicks last month, the 34-year-old wore straight leg jeans with an oversized leather shirt-jacket, which she left open to reveal a plain white ribbed base layer and two dainty pendant necklaces. She paired the look with black chunky boots, angular cat eye sunglasses and a slicked back bun.

© Getty 90s looks are a Lily James signature

Thank you, Lily, for covering us on all fashion fronts this summer…

Get Lily James’ striped trouser look:

"Trousers in a soft cotton weave. Relaxed fit with covered elastication at the waist, discreet pockets in the side seams and straight legs." £18.99 AT H&M

"High-waisted, wide leg, pant in flattering monochromatic stripes. Style with the matching shirt for the complete look or break up the pattern with a simple white tee." £79 £39.50 AT ALIGNE

"Flowy fabric. Straight design. Long design. Striped design. Satin finish. Medium waist. Loops. Two side pockets. Concealed button, hook and zip fastening."

£55.99 AT MANGO

"Everything you love about your jeans in a cargo style cut. Made from organic cotton, these denim straight leg trousers are this season’s must-have in a blue and white pinstripe."

£65 AT NOBODY'S CHILD

"Linen is naturally breathable and durable, meaning you can wear them from spring through to autumn. These lightweight trousers have a flattering high-waist and wide leg."

£90 AT BODEN

