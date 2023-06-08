Natalie Portman's super chic mini dress is perfect for Wimbledon 2023

The actress attened the French Open and set the sartorial bar sky-high for the upcoming tennis tournaments...

Here at the Hello! Fashion office we're engaging in some extremely passionate discussions about Ascot outfits, what to wear to Glastonbury and summer holiday shopping, but there’s one other key fashion-forward event that's going to creep up on us before we know it: Wimbledon.

Not to send you into an outfit-finding frenzy, but the iconic British tennis championships starts in less than a month. Thankfully, Natalie Portman was on hand this week to kickstart our tennis 'tourny' fashion inspo.

MORE: Natalie Portman wasn't the first to wear Dior's 'Junon' dress: Miley Cyrus got there first

READ: 5 Ascot 2023 outfit ideas that are actually pretty major

© Getty She wore the perfect floral mini from Claudie Pierlot to the French Open

The Black Swan actress is a longstanding style icon. From Prada to Zac Posen to Chloe, the 41-year-old (who celebrates her 42nd birthday on June 9), has never strayed too far from her ever-feminine, effortlessly chic sartorial agenda.

She stepped out for the 11th day of the 2023 French Open at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris looking characteristically chic wearing the ‘Raymonde’ dress from Claudie Pierlot. The stunning short wrap dress boasts a flattering tie waist belt, bouffant mid-length sleeves and an elegant floral pattern.

She paired the dress with black peep-toe wedges - an essential shoe for summer, and we found lots of incredible pairs to shop right now.

MORE: 6 iconic Natalie Portman hairstyles to inspire your next trip to the salon

LOOK: Holiday capsule wardrobe: 6 easy outfits to take away with you

© Getty Natalie's dress is the only thing we want right now

The pièce de résistance of her perfectly Parisian look was her Christian Dior ‘D-Bobby large brim’ straw hat. Natalie has been an ambassador of the label since 2010; talk about a fashion match made in heaven…

It appears she's swapped the fashion show front row for the VIP seats at sporting events for summer, as she also attended a Paris Saint-Germain football match earlier this week. She personified cool-girl chic in a grey checked blazer layered over a crisp white shirt, tucked into straight leg light wash jeans.

© Getty Natalie Portman at the Paris Saint-Germain football match

Fashionably frolicking around France is nothing new for Natalie. It was only last month she stole the show at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival when she wore an adaptation of the ‘Junon’ dress created by Christian Dior for his Fall/Winter 1949 Couture collection.

‘Iconic’ is the only word to describe her epic wardrobe…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.