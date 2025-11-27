Your guide to a luxury safari trip in Botswana

It’s easy to see why luxury eco-conscious safaris are topping travel wish lists, with unparalleled access to wildlife and the exploration of sun-drenched landscapes, the trips are as much about conservation as they are cultural connection.

Botswana, one of Southern Africa’s most exclusive safari destinations, is home to some of the world’s most endangered species and the largest elephant population on Earth. With strict limits on visitors and vehicles, it protects its wild spaces with intention. Reflecting this ethos is Wilderness, a conservation-led hospitality collective whose camps (of which include Chitabe, Tubu Tree and Mokete) offer more than just luxury.

As a fashion editor, here’s my chic guide of how I’d recommend you plan your next trip.

Where to stay

Wilderness Chitabe is a solar-powered camp nestled on a wildlife-rich peninsula flanked by the Gomoti Channel and Santantadibe River, making it ideal for year-round game viewing. Stay in one of eight elevated tents, all carefully integrated into the natural landscape and designed with private shaded decks for breathtaking views of the Okavango Delta. The stilted one-bedroom suites feature a large, earthy-toned living area, ensuite bathroom with an indoor and outdoor shower, and snooze-worthy king-size bed. The wider camp is structured around a cosy, sunken fire pit and elevated wooden bar and restaurant area, perfect for socialising after a busy day of wildlife spotting.

Wilderness Tubu Tree Nearby lies Wilderness Tubu Tree, a recently refurbished camp set on the edge of expansive floodplains that is a sanctuary for water-loving wildlife. Hippos, elephants, hyenas and zebras are frequent sightings as you explore by mokoro canoe or game drive. Back at camp, eight tented suites (each with its own living room area, ensuite and outdoor shower) have been built amongst the trees, connected by a wooden walkway that paves the way to a laidback swimming pool area and centralised lounge, bar and restaurant. Service here reflects the warm spirit of Delta with passionate guides who turn every experience into a cherished memory.

Wilderness Mokete A short helicopter flight brings you to Wilderness Mokete which opened its doors just last year. Entirely off-grid in the untouched Mababe region, it offers a true sense of remoteness with not another safari camp in sight. All nine tents are unlike those at the other camps, low-lying and set on flat terrain. Each has been thoughtfully designed with a retractable canvas roof above the bed for stargazing, and a private plunge pool that makes for an indulgent retreat after days in the wild. The area here is raw and untamed, creating a breathtaking backdrop for the camp, which boasts open air sides in all the communal areas: restaurant, bar and lounge. It too benefits from a cosy firepit for group gatherings under the night sky, as well as a pool deck area that's perfect for unwinding during the day.

Why I loved it: I love the conservation ethos that Wilderness embodies, and how the camps are so naturally integrated into the surrounding landscape. Staying at more than one camp during a trip is also a great way to experience different parts of the country and have the best chance of seeing a variety of wildlife.

Things to do in Botswana

Safari Perhaps Botswana's greatest allure lies in its extraordinary access to wildlife. The country is home to an array of national parks waiting to be explored, but for exceptional game viewing, we recommend booking a trip with a safari camp that operates in private reserves, such as Wilderness. In its vast, protected landscapes, you'll avoid the crowds and enjoy an experience that feels both exclusive and utterly untamed. A day on safari with Wilderness unfolds in rhythm with the wilderness itself - beginning with an early morning game drive and continuing with another in the golden afternoon light. Expert guides, deeply knowledgeable and passionate about the land, will lead you across breathtaking terrain, reading tracks on the ground and following sounds that reveal the presence of incredible animals like lions, leopards, giraffes and cheetahs. Depending on the time of year that you go, you may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of playful cubs and other wild offspring. Why I loved it: There are endless opportunities for close encounters with big cats, elephant herds, and even the rare, elusive wild dogs, so don't forget to take your camera. A long lens and steady hand will be needed to capture good shots.

Water activities Another unforgettable way to experience Africa's beauty and the magic of the Okavango Delta is by water. For a serene water-based safari, you can drift silently through channels on a traditional mokoro (a type of dugout canoe). Led by skilled local polers, you'll glide past plants, birdlife and even the occasional elephant wading in the shallows. Sunset viewing makes for the most special of experiences, as the Delta truly transforms when the sun begins its descent - reflecting the flaming amber sky on the water. It's one of the most enchanting ways to end a day on safari! Why I loved it:After an action-packed day during a game drive, I found it cathartic to glide through motionless channels, listening to the water ripple beneath the canoe.

Local exploration To truly immerse yourself in African culture, you can step beyond the safari and spend time within a local community. Wilderness arranges visits that offer a meaningful glimpse into daily local life, while also supporting the people who call these areas home through a range of impact initiatives, from education scholarships and empowerment programs to the provision of essential school supplies. Guests staying at Wilderness Mokete can visit the nearby village of Mababe, where welcoming locals like to share stories of the bushman way of life and traditions that have been passed down through generations. The experience also offers the chance to take home a handmade keepsake, crafted with care, as a reminder of your visit. Why I loved it:Hearing authentic stories from locals about how they live was an intimate experience, and I loved learning about their culture and craft, and got to try on traditional gowns handcrafted by an elder. These were available to purchase too, so do remember to bring cash with you on your visit.

What to eat