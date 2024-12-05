This east London hotel is a must-see for interiors inspo

London is home to a dazzling array of impressive hotels, and one that stands out for its effortlessly cool look and feel is Hart Shoreditch. Located in east London, the hotel is a hotspot with interior tastemakers thanks to its unique, artisan styling.

Having opened in 2020, and just a five-minute walk from Old Street station, the hotel has carved out a reputation for itself as being incredibly design-focused, often collaborating with local artisans and London Design Festival on events and workshops.

Stay in one of the hotel's stylish rooms or suites

Paying homage to the East End neighbourhood in which the hotel resides, the interiors boast a contemporary design and also draws inspiration from the area’s vibrant heritage. Key elements include a wrought iron staircase and striking moon chandeliers, whilst the wider interior style features a muted colour palette and natural textures.

There’s 126 rooms and suites available to book, all with impressive views of London and luxurious marble bathrooms. Guests can also make use of the gym and communal workspace, which attracts plenty of creatives looking to network.

The workspace at Hart Shoreditch is popular amongst creatives

The hotel’s decadent dining destination, Uba, which launched this Spring is open to both staying guests and the public, and well worth a visit if you enjoy the Asian cuisine. It offers an extensive menu of delectable small plates and sharing dishes, as well as an express lunch option.

Fan favourites include the three yuzu shisho marinade lamb cutlets, miso black cod, spicy tuna maki and salmon ceviche tacos, all inspired by authentic flavours. The food - and must-try cocktails - are served up against a backdrop of opulent interiors and the restaurant has a buzzy, exciting atmosphere.

© Koray Firat The food at Uba is sure to impress

If you prefer to hang out in lobby bars, then Hart Shoreditch’s one has you covered. Expect handcrafted cocktails (like Mandarin Star, a mango-infused vodka-based drink, and Jasmine Pearl, a gin, lemongrass and Jasmin powered cocktail) as well as small bites.

Open all week, the lobby bar has live music on Fridays and Saturdays with resident DJs performing - perfect for a weekend of indulgence.

Stay at Hart Shoreditch from £207 per night.