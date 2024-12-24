Your guide to a self-indulgent stay in the Maldives

With paradisiacal white beaches, crystal clear blue sand and out-of-this-world scenery, the Maldives should be on everyone’s bucket list.

Made up of over 1,000 islands, of which only a couple hundred are inhabited, the Maldives feels like an escape from real life. The dreamy destination is truly beautiful, and almost needs to be seen to be believed.

Typically popular with honeymooners and quickly becoming more in-demand with young families and even solo travellers, it’s well worth a visit at least once in a lifetime.

Here's how H Fashion recommends planning your trip...

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is a mere 35 minute sea plane flight from the main airport BOOK NOW WHERE TO STAY: A slice of serene paradise, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination nestled in the idyllic Raa Atoll. From the moment you arrive on the island, you’ll be in awe of the stunning natural beauty and crystal-clear turquoise waters. A stay in one of the luxurious overwater villas makes for the ultimate Maldivian experience, the gentle sound of ocean waves only moments from your private infinity pool. Each villa is stocked with divine Byredo bodycare products and includes thoughtful touches like an extensive pillow menu, welcome champagne and chocolates, and a premium beach bag. Insider tip: Guests are recommended to download the resort’s app for live access to their very own personal curator, which can be used for any concierge or personal requests from booking island buggies to ordering in-room breakfast!

WHAT TO DO: Being surrounded by the breathtaking Indian Ocean, take up the opportunity to embark on a guided nighttime snorkelling trip, where you’re likely to encounter exotic marine life, from octopuses to reef sharks. You’ll explore the coral reef in small groups, carrying nothing but a waterproof torch. Another popular water excursion is the manta ray dive, which takes place just a short boat’s ride away from the resort in the neighbouring areas of Dhikkuredhoo and Madivaafaru and is put on in support of important manta ray research programmes. For thrill-seekers, you need not venture further than the beach to try out watersports like jetblades, seabob and wakeboarding. Insider tip: You can hire a GoPro from the resort to capture the marine life you'll no doubt see during underwater excursions. There's plenty of activities on offer - or if you want to chill, simply unwind on your private sun loungers READ MORE

The Lighthouse has beautiful Greek-inspired decor READ MORE WHERE TO EAT: Dine at one of the six world-class restaurants and bars at the resort, including fan favourite The Lighthouse (which offers a 360-degree view of the ocean) and the scenic Fish Market, which serves up the freshest Maldivian seafood with an Asian twist – and some of the most spectacular desserts you’ll ever see. Each dining venue has been crafted to offer a unique culinary experience, with the likes of a unique sea-to-table approach. For something special, book a private dining experience on the beach, where you’ll be surrounded by twinkling candlelight and served delicious, barbecued meat and fish. Another once-in-a-lifetime experience is the private Teppanyaki dinner at Café Umi, where your chef will theatrically prepare dishes like grilled lobster and wagyu beef whilst you watch. Insider tip: If you’re into your wine, book a private or group tasting session in the wine cellar with the resident sommelier – you won’t be disappointed.