Sydney Sweeney's "wild" Safari wardrobe is the only one I will be copying for my next holiday

Forget shapeless khakis and utilitarian cargo pants—Sydney Sweeney just set a dazzling new benchmark for safari style. The 27-year-old actress turned the wilderness into her runway during a recent girls’ trip to the ultra-luxurious Singita safari lodge, and let’s just say: the vibes? Immaculate.

Captured in a series of sun-drenched snapshots and candid clips, Sydney’s safari wardrobe is nothing short of aspirational. It’s the kind of adventure-ready aesthetic that makes you want to book a one-way ticket to the savannah and pack only the chicest of carry-ons. And yes, I’m already planning to copy her outfits—right down to the last belted dress.

Let’s begin with the Miu Miu moment that instantly commanded attention. Sydney stepped out in an olive-toned safari dress, adorned with subtle gold buttons and cinched effortlessly at the waist with a thin wraparound leather belt.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney donned a Miu Miu dress for the action packed holiday

The silhouette struck the perfect balance between utility and polish—functional enough for the terrain, glam enough for her Insta feeed. Finishing the look? A pair of tonal Prada boots that whispered, 'Explorer, but make it fashion.' She fittingly captioned the pics "this was wild."

In another effortlessly cool shot, she perched atop an open-air Jeep, a wide-brimmed hat casting shadow over tousled waves as giraffes roamed the golden landscape behind her. It could have been a still from a luxury travel editorial—if not a campaign in the making.

© @sydney_sweeney The actress paired the look with thin gold rimmed sunglasses

Another standout ensemble featured a lightweight khaki jacket layered over coordinating shorts, punctuated with chunky green boots and a deep burgundy belt. The makeup? Barely there. The skin? Dewy and glowing. The energy? Pure wilderness glam with an edge.

What makes Sydney’s safari style so compelling is its subtle playfulness. She clambered through safari vehicles, struck power poses in the breeze, and gave olive green the main-character energy it deserves. She brought the drama—but made it effortless.

© @sydney_sweeney In another look Sydney paired shorts with a matching kahki jacket and adorable neck tie

Of course, Miu Miu was part of the equation. As an ambassador for the brand, Sydney embodies its youthful-meets-refined spirit. From red carpets to rugged terrains, she’s proven that Miu Miu's charm extends far beyond the front row. (Let’s not forget that micro-mini moment at the MTV Movie Awards.)

The actress is currently the face of the Miu Wander bag, and was shot by Tyrone Lebon for the campaign. "The spirit of rebellion embodied by Sydney’s characters mirrors the ethos of Miu Miu," the brand shared, "A twisted luxury energised by youthful rule-breaking." Clearly she’s taking that same insouciant cool to the savannah.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney's friends joined her on the adventure

In between fashion moments, Sydney gave us glimpses of downtime too—a candid clip of her laughing with friends during a safari picnic was equal parts sweet and cinematic. It wasn’t just a style showcase—it was a friendship flex. And honestly? We’re here for both.

So yes, I’ve officially un-retired my old khakis thanks to Sydney. Her safari wardrobe isn’t just a vibe—it’s the blueprint. Whether you're trekking through the Serengeti or sipping wine on a hillside stroll, one thing’s clear: neutral tones, luxe details, and impeccable energy are all you really need to pack.