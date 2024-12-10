This new Mayfair hotel is the epitome of quiet luxury

Refined elegance, top-notch service and beautifully designed spaces are the key components of any five-star hotel, and the recently opened Mandarin Oriental Mayfair encompasses them all. Set in one of London’s most sought-after areas, and just walking distance from the hustle and bustle of Bond Street, the boutique hotel is a hotspot for sophisticated individuals looking for a stylish stay.

Comprising of 50 lavish rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars and a spa, the hotel has a comprehensive offering for guests.

The epitome of quiet luxury, the hotel boasts modern interiors combining Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage with more locally inspired designs. The rooms, which feature marble bathrooms and hi-tech features, have been designed by UK-based Studio Indigo, and are equipped with Dyson hair dryers, GHD straighteners and Natura Bisse amenities.

Inspired by haute couture, the colour palettes of the rooms feature regal hues like emerald, maroon, turquoise and Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’s signature blue.

Akira Back is a popular dining destination within the hotel

Staying guests and visitors can enjoy dining at the hotel’s two impressive restaurants: Akira Back and Dosa. The Akira Back brand is known around the globe, but these destinations are the first openings in the UK. Featuring a modern Japanese cuisine and serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, Akira Back is a popular dining option for tasty, authentic food.

Dosa offers a special immersive dining experience

For an immersive dining experience, Dosa offers a Korean-inspired 8-course tasting menu in an intimate chef’s table setting. An illuminated corridor takes guests into the private space, which features a 14-seater table and funky metallic walls.

The latest space to open is ABar Rooftop, which is perched atop the hotel with incredible panoramic views of the London skyline. It’s a sophisticated place perfect for after-work drinks or to celebrate a special occasion.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is ideal for unwinding

For those looking for the ultimate relaxation experience, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental has a tranquil environment and a rejuvenating offering of holistic treatments. A 25-metre indoor swimming pool and state-of-the-art-gym are also available to use, if you can prize yourself away from your room.

Book a stay at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair from £806 per night.