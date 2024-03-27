The Beauty Breakdown: Digital content creator Isabel Wright on why makeup removal is a 'non-negotiable'

As one of the soft-girl aesthetic's most ardent supporters, Isabel Wright – aka @thewrightglow – excels in inducing major stash envy.

Cutesy, highly covetable packaging – mostly pink, and if not, still fiercely coordinated – fills her Instagram page, and her 123k followers are all over it.

Like many digital It-girls, the former fragrance consultant started curating her posts as a hobby. Over time, she has fostered a loyal audience, eager to soak up her beauty nous and admire her super-satisfying product close-up videos.

The Beauty Breakdown with… Isabel Wright

Her Beauty Philosophy

Isabel is all about the glow, no mean feat for her dry skin type, and so, the antioxidant vitamin C is a staple in her morning skincare routine. In pursuit of a fresh, dewy finish, her powder usage is minimal, explaining: "I love my skin to look like skin."

She loves colour cohesion and tries to challenge herself to step out of her comfort zone with bolder shades, with varying success. "I'm really trying to be more fun with my makeup colour palettes, as I always end up picking neutrals," Isabel says. We can certainly relate – a quality, timeless neutral is hard to beat.

Morning Skincare © Isabel Wright Isabel's typical morning's worth of skincare products Like many beauty connoisseurs, Isabel tweaks her routine in line with the demands of the season. Winter's low humidity levels call for rich barrier support, whereas when it warms up, her morning routine is more streamlined. "In summer, I simplify my daily routine down to a cleanser, hydrating serums and SPF; I use treatments and actives to maintain my skin health where needed."

She likes a gentle cleanser and finds that eye cream is a must for minimising puffiness. For glow, Isabel relies on a hit of vitamin C. "I always have it in my morning skincare routine, paired with SPF – it's a powerhouse for a more even complexion and reducing any hyperpigmentation."

"Sometimes I use the Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads if I want a really fresh and clean base, they help to brighten my skin. Otherwise, I'm always reaching for Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream or Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream (I use a thin layer as a mask before rubbing in for extra hydration)."

"Removing makeup at the end of the day is a non-negotiable for me, I won't go to bed unless I've done it."

Everyday Makeup © Isabel Wright The digital influencer loves her skin to have a dewy sheen Light and dewy is Isabel's main base aim, and to achieve that effect she favours "anything that is going to give [her] a healthy glow" as well as the "over-blushing" technique. "My go-to foundation has to be Nars' Light Reflecting Foundation, it has the best dewy finish, still looks like skin and photographs well. As for concealer I've been loving Hourglass' Vanish Airbrush Concealer, it blends beautifully and has a lot of coverage in all the right ways. For me, a dense flat-top brush is best for diffusing my base products to ensure they don't crease. Otherwise, I enjoy using my fingers to press certain products into my skin as the warmth from my hands helps distribute product evenly and prevent it from clinging to dry areas on my face."

"Currently I'm using Hourglass' Veil Hydrating Skin Tint as it's got such a beautiful airy finish which looks natural and glowy. Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer has been a favourite for so long, it's a cream product with a hybrid powder feel, the texture is dreamy and it diffuses really well. I'll usually layer a cream or liquid blush on top. Fluffy brows are a must for me, I use NYX's Clear Brow Gel to set them in place. To finish, I'll top off the look with a gloss, usually Kiko's Hydra Gloss or Fenty's Cherry Lip Oil."

Evening Skincare © Isabel Wright Cleansing her face to remove makeup is a step that Isabel never skips "Removing makeup at the end of the day is a non-negotiable for me, I won't go to bed unless I've done it. I tend to remove my eye makeup first with Garnier's Micellar Water which I've used since I was a teenager, I do this because I don't like to create too much pull around my eye area as it's sensitive. I'll then go in and double cleanse with a balm or oil, followed by a creamy cleanser - Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser is my favourite."

"I also go around my hairline with the Hair by Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Cleanse Hair Cloths to remove any makeup that I might have missed. After this I'll continue with my night-time skincare routine which sometimes can be three to seven steps, depending on how tired I am! In the evenings, I like to use retinol before moisturising as it helps improve my skin's overall appearance. My skin can become sensitised easily, so I always include soothing products and slug with an occlusive at night if I need to."

"I think the continuation of healthy, glowing skin is always welcomed!"

Going Out Makeup © Isabel Wright The digital content creator loves a cohesive makeup look "I always have my 'default' everyday makeup routine but if I'm going out, or have work events I tweak steps to suit the occasion. For instance, if I'm going out in the evening I reach for wispy false lashes as they add more depth to the overall makeup. I will try and vary my lip liner choices as I enhance my natural lip shape before going in with a lipstick or gloss. I love a deep brown or burgundy red as I feel these shades always fit my look or outfits."

"I'm really minimal when it comes to eyeshadow looks, I actually use my bronzing powders, like Nars' Laguna Bronzer or Benefit's Hula Bronzer for a flush of colour on my eyes. If I want to add some depth or shimmer, Urban Decay's 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in 'Space Cowboy' or Armani's Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadows are my favourites."

"For a base that lasts, my best tip would be to use a good setting spray, I switch between Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray and The Beauty Crop's Oui Cherie Mist. I also carry Tatcha's The Serum Stick in my bag with me as it's literally made to help reduce dryness instantly and can refresh makeup in a few swipes without disrupting the products."

Quick-Fire Beauty Questions…

Which makeup trends or techniques are you currently obsessed with?

"I'm still loving underpainting, I think it's such a good technique to keep my makeup looking fresh, especially in the daytime."

Which makeup mistake did you used to make and how can it be avoided?

"Not taking makeup up into the ears and back of the neck, I was guilty of this and realised when looking back on photos. I also find that too much concealer under the eyes can lead to a lot of creasing, I've learnt that less is more especially in areas where the skin tends to crease naturally."

Are there any beauty hacks or time-saving tips you can share for busy mornings?

"If it's a busy morning and I don't have time on my side, I mix my SPF with a tinted moisturiser or luminiser like Saie's Glowy Super Gel for protection and glow. I will also use a tinted lip balm as a blush, eyeshadow and for my lips which makes my skin look really dewy and healthy."

Which multitasking makeup products do you find particularly useful?

"It's a skincare product, but Eucerin's Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm is the perfect multitasker; I use it on my lips for hydration, my eyes and high points of my face for glow, to finish I will apply it to my eyebrows to slick them into place."

Are there any upcoming beauty products or trends that you're excited to try in your makeup routine?

"I'm eager to get my hands on the new Milk Makeup Jelly Tints, they look so interesting and the formula looks so different to the typical tinted products I use. I've seen the 'Pearl Skin' trend in recent months and I think the continuation of healthy, glowing skin is always welcomed!"