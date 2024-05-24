'It's what I use in my everyday life', Khloé Kardashian collaborates with British beauty brand

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



With over 300m Instagram followers, Khloé Kardashian, who turns 40 next month, is scrupulous about what she promotes on her platform.

“Not like twenty years ago,” she jokes on our video call, “When I was excited that someone wanted to give me $5 to hold something!”

“I've been offered a million things in the beauty world, but I have been a fan of Tatti Lashes for years now. I love them. It's what I use in my everyday life.”

The Khloé Kardashian X Tatti Lashes collection launches next week and includes two sets of individual cluster lashes: Love, Khloé, for a softer daytime finish, and Adore You, which reads more red-carpet glam.

And to recreate Khloé’s signature cat-eye, Secret Admirer is a strip lash, set on an incredibly discreet band.

On working with the team at Liverpool-based Tatti Lashes, Khloé says: “I'm obviously very opinionated, but everyone was so great to work with. They just sort of let me do my thing. Of course, I would ask for guidance and they would give me their notes, but it was really generous of the entire team to let me have so much creative control.”

As well as the three sets of lashes, which are crafted from synthetic fibres, Tatti Lashes is launching an adhesive that lasts for up to seven days, alongside a curved applicator tool. There’s also a rose oil-infused remover as part of the collection.

The Kardashian sisters are known for assembling elite ‘glam squads’, the Good American co-founder counts makeup artist Ash K Holm among hers, but Khloé admits to us that she has skills when it comes to applying her false lashes.

“It’s funny because I didn’t actually wear lashes as a teenager, but my girlfriends did. I remember we would be getting ready to go to a club and they would be over the bathroom sink, really close to the mirror, trying to figure it out.”

Khloé continues: “I love clusters for my day-to-day, I think you can just play around with them a bit more. But if I'm doing a red carpet or something, a strip is perfect for that. I can apply individuals but a strip is a little harder for me. I have tips though…”

© Greg Swales for Tatti Lashes “Always apply your mascara prior. Okay? The lashes will blend better."

“Firstly, always apply your mascara prior. Okay? The lashes will blend better. Then you can go ahead and apply some more mascara after, if you wish. But not too much, otherwise it gets clumpy.”

“Then with lash glue, let it sit for a few minutes so it’s tacky. And the glue goes a long way people, just doing little dots is great - don't do the whole line if you're not planning on wearing the lashes for hours and hours.”

“Lastly, if I don’t put them on perfectly, while the glue’s still tacky I use the applicator tool to squeeze the lashes together - it will shift the band right onto your lash line.”

Khloé Kardashian X Tatti Lashes drops 28 May. We predict a sell-out.