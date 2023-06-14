The ultimate festival beauty survival guide – just in time for Glastonbury

Prepping for festival season is practically a competitive sport. From bagging tickets in record time to securing the best spot at the front of the crowd, it's certainly not for the fainthearted.

Even the packing situation requires you to be at the very top of your game. With little room to spare in your luggage, your beauty routine needs to be streamlined and capable of covering all bases.

A festival presents the perfect opportunity to branch out from your usual makeup look and embrace glitz. Glitter, gems and facial stickers ought to be on your beauty packing list – a festival is no time to be understated.

However, you must also acknowledge the fact that your usual skincare routine will be compromised and carve out a coping strategy. With Glastonbury just around the corner, we've got you covered.

Hello! Fashion shares our must-have camping beauty essentials:

1. SPF

Genuinely, the only non-negotiable. If you choose to scrimp on the deodorant that's your business (and that of anyone in your immediate vicinity), but SPF is a festival must-have to protect you against harmful UVB rays. Experts recommend reapplying your sunscreen every two hours but with all the festival hustle and bustle, that may not be realistic. If you know you're not going to reapply your original cream SPF over your makeup, please, please, at least top up with a mist. They now make them small enough to fit in your bum bag. No excuses.

Anthelios Anti-Shine Face Mist SPF 50 - La Roche-Posay

2. Tinted moisturiser

Unless your usual foundation is of the super lightweight / skin tint variety, go for a tinted moisturiser. Slapdash application is totally fine, plus you can do it with your fingers sans mirror if necessary. Nars' Pure Radiant version is excellent - providing a flattering, forgiving wash of colour.

Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser - Nars

3. Face wipes

Skincare sacrilege? Perhaps, but with limited access to running water, the options are few and far between. Let your usual routine fall by the wayside on this rare occasion and opt for a product that will be gentle on your skin.

Makeup Cleansing Towelettes - Clé de Peau Beauté

4. Dry shampoo

It's highly likely that a hair wash sesh will not be on the cards. Extend a courtesy to the camp's dedicated French braider (aka your most dextrous, obliging, and sober pal) by soaking up your hair's excess oil with a few squirts of dry shampoo. Hair by Sam McKnight's Lazy Girl formula is my current hair hero, plus it's great for volume on clean hair too.

Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo - Hair by Sam McKnight

5. Glitter

A festival makeup classic, glitter will mask a multitude of beauty sins when the lack of sleep begins to take its toll. Apply an arc of moisturiser, curving it from the top of your cheekbone around towards the arch of the brow and then pack it on.

Holographic Glitter - Mac

6. Statement stickers

For those seeking major impact with minimal effort, consider facial stickers. Face Lace boasts an excellent selection, and the easy application method will ensure a fuss-free festival makeup moment.

Parquet Bouquet Stickers - Face Lace

7. Eyeliner

A pop of colour along the upper lash line is a great way to infuse your look with a splash of vibrancy. 3INA and Mac's collaboration with Richard Quinn are well worth a peruse, whereas if you're going grungy, turn back time and recreate Kate Moss' Glasto looks. Smudge to your heart's content.

Kit My Liner - 3INA

8. Solid perfume

Associating a new scent with a particular occasion is a great way to look back upon a fond memory. To avoid any breakages, opt for a travel-friendly solid perfume.

The Energetic Solid Scent Pair - Jo Malone

9. Skin repair cream

In the event of any minor skin emergencies, a multi-use repair balm will be a godsend. I personally favour Weleda's Skin Food and La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast Baume B5+ – both great on dry, sensitive patches.

Skin Food - Weleda

10. Tissues

The loo situation is likely to be less than desirable. Enough said.

