I’m a beauty writer and these are the lip oils I won’t leave the house without

The 'glazed skin' trend is currently giving way to its subtler big sister, 'pearl skin', but what doesn’t seem to be going anywhere is glazed lips - and I can't get enough.
A dive into any of my bags at home and you’ll probably find a handful of my favourites, incase of an emergency. Need a slick of something on a night out? I’m your girl, (close friends only).
Not only does a super hydrated, glossy lip look great, it's comfortable to wear, and thanks to innovative new formulas can also keep your lips moisturised all year round.
But, as with all beauty products, not all lip glosses are created equal and when it comes to getting kissable lips there are a few non-negotiables I always stand by. I don’t discriminate between oils, glosses, glazes or balms as long as they don’t need constant top-ups, leave my lips feeling dehydrated, or feel sticky and gooey on application.
To save you the hassle of buying and trying until you find your favourite formula, I’ve rounded-up the top 10 that I always find myself reaching for...
How we chose:
- Shade range: One of the standout features of lip oils is their inclusive shade range. Whether you have a fair, medium, or deep skin tone, there's a lip oil that will complement your complexion perfectly.
- Texture: The texture of a lip product can make or break its appeal. Thankfully, lip oils excel in this department. Nobody likes the feeling of sticky lips, and with lip oils, that's a concern of the past. These formulas are designed to be super hydrating, providing your lips with the moisture they crave while delivering maximum shine. The result is a glossy finish that feels lightweight and comfortable, making it ideal for all-day wear.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Junior Beauty Writer, with several years of experience within the industry. My journey in beauty journalism has been nothing short of exhilarating, with countless opportunities to explore, test, and review a wide array of beauty products. My role allows me to dive deep into the world of beauty, staying on top of the latest trends, innovations, and product launches. I regularly test new lip products as part of my job but these are the 10 I constantly reach for.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.