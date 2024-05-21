I’m a beauty writer and these are the lip oils I won’t leave the house without

The 'glazed skin' trend is currently giving way to its subtler big sister, 'pearl skin', but what doesn’t seem to be going anywhere is glazed lips - and I can't get enough.

A dive into any of my bags at home and you’ll probably find a handful of my favourites, incase of an emergency. Need a slick of something on a night out? I’m your girl, (close friends only).

Not only does a super hydrated, glossy lip look great, it's comfortable to wear, and thanks to innovative new formulas can also keep your lips moisturised all year round.

But, as with all beauty products, not all lip glosses are created equal and when it comes to getting kissable lips there are a few non-negotiables I always stand by. I don’t discriminate between oils, glosses, glazes or balms as long as they don’t need constant top-ups, leave my lips feeling dehydrated, or feel sticky and gooey on application.

To save you the hassle of buying and trying until you find your favourite formula, I’ve rounded-up the top 10 that I always find myself reaching for...

1/ 10 Haus Labs PHD Lip Glaze in Guava The only way I can describe this lip glaze is super-charged. It gives an amazing glow, with a vibrant pigment and it actually lasts on your lips. Haus Labs £22 at Sephora 2/ 10 Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in Rosewood A classic for a reason, this basically gives a ‘your-lips-but-better’ glow by enhancing your natural lip colour, while nourishing your lips with cherry oil.

Dior £32 at Dior 3/ 10 Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla I love the nostalgic vanilla scent of this lip balm and Hailey Bieber really didn’t let us down with the formula. It’s a high-shine clear gloss that looks just as good on bare lips as it does over your favourite lipstick. Rhode £16 at Rhode Skin 4/ 10 Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Pink Sugar This is a real treat for your lips. It’s a thicker formula but glides on smoothly without any stickiness. It gives a nice wash of colour without being overpowering.

Summer Fridays £23 at Cult Beauty 5/ 10 Vieve Lip Dew in Original Something I always look for in a good lip gloss is a juicy applicator and this one delivers. The gold flecks in the original shade really amp up the shine. Vieve £19 at Vieve 6/ 10 Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil in Watermelon Sugar Infused with hydrating honey, this is a real lip treat. I wouldn’t suggest eating it but sometimes with lip products it’s inevitable and it tastes as good as it looks. Gisou £24 at Selfridges 7/ 10 Refy Tinted Lip Gloss in Sepia I love the cooling effect of this applicator and the range of nude shades for all skin tones have an almost glass like sheen. Refy £16 at Selfridges 8/ 10 Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in RiRi A cult-favourite for a reason. I got my first Gloss Bomb around 7 years ago and it’s still one I’ll always swear by. The original formula is still a firm favourite for fuller looking, juicy lips. Fenty Beauty £19 at Boots 9/ 10 E.L.F Glow Reviver Lip Oil in Rose Envy When they describe this as 'drenching your lips' they aren’t joking. It’s all high shine but with no shimmer.

E.L.F £8 at e.l.f cosmetics 10/ 10 NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip in Newsfeed This is an office favourite and a great affordable option that you can reapply to your heart's content without worrying about breaking the bank. NYX £7.99 at Boots

How we chose:

One of the standout features of lip oils is their inclusive shade range. Whether you have a fair, medium, or deep skin tone, there's a lip oil that will complement your complexion perfectly. Texture: The texture of a lip product can make or break its appeal. Thankfully, lip oils excel in this department. Nobody likes the feeling of sticky lips, and with lip oils, that's a concern of the past. These formulas are designed to be super hydrating, providing your lips with the moisture they crave while delivering maximum shine. The result is a glossy finish that feels lightweight and comfortable, making it ideal for all-day wear.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Junior Beauty Writer, with several years of experience within the industry. My journey in beauty journalism has been nothing short of exhilarating, with countless opportunities to explore, test, and review a wide array of beauty products. My role allows me to dive deep into the world of beauty, staying on top of the latest trends, innovations, and product launches. I regularly test new lip products as part of my job but these are the 10 I constantly reach for.

