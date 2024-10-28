Daylight savings: 7 Simple self care tips to remember for when the clocks go back

The clocks are going back on Oct 27, meaning the days will get shorter and nobody actually knows if we’re gaining or losing an hour of sleep.

For many, it’s a difficult period. With the time shift, it gets darker earlier in the day, which can lead to a decrease in natural light exposure. This change can disrupt mood-regulating hormones like serotonin and melatonin, making some people feel more tired or down. Said dreaded time change marks the official start of winter, with dreary-eyed commuters both waking up in and leaving the office in the darkness. Good ol’ England.

Hence, refreshing your self-care essentials is, well, essential. One needs to remain uplifted during the British winter and luckily, there are many ways to do so.

From self-soothing gua sha practices to essential oil therapy, discover the best ways to best the blues this season.

7 Simple self care tips to remember before the clocks go back:

© Anastassiya Bezhekeneva Gua Sha Gua sha, a traditional Chinese healing technique, uses a smooth stone tool to gently scrape the skin, promoting circulation and lymphatic drainage. This practice has numerous benefits, such as reducing tension in the face and body, diminishing puffiness, and encouraging skin elasticity. On a mental health level, gua sha is deeply relaxing and can alleviate stress by releasing physical and emotional tension stored in muscles. Its rhythmic, mindful motions stimulate acupressure points associated with relaxation and grounding, helping to reduce anxiety. For many, incorporating gua sha into a self-care routine provides a peaceful ritual, enhancing overall mental well-being.

© Stefan Tomic Essential Oils Essential oils offer a range of mental health benefits through aromatherapy, harnessing natural plant extracts to promote relaxation and stress relief. Scents like lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus can ease anxiety, improve sleep, and enhance mood. When inhaled, essential oils stimulate the brain's limbic system, which influences emotions, fostering calm and mental clarity. Incorporating essential oils into daily routines provides an accessible, soothing ritual that supports emotional balance. Neal's Yard and Neom have some great options.



© Strauss/Curtis Vitamin D Vitamin D is essential for mental health, playing a key role in mood regulation and cognitive function. Often called the 'sunshine vitamin,' it supports serotonin production, which can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Low levels are linked to mood disorders, particularly in colder months when sunlight exposure is limited. Taking Vitamin D supplements or getting more sunlight can boost energy, enhance mood, and promote emotional resilience and overall mental clarity.

© Kateryna Klishchevnik Nourishing Skincare Nourishing skincare supports mental health by creating a soothing, self-care routine that enhances both skin health and emotional well-being. Moisturisers, serums, and masks rich in natural ingredients hydrate and protect, boosting skin’s resilience and glow. This mindful care ritual promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and fosters self-confidence, as healthy skin can lead to improved mood and self-esteem. Taking time for a nourishing skincare routine creates moments of calm, helping to relieve stress and support mental wellness.

Sound Baths Sound baths offer deep relaxation through immersive, meditative soundscapes created by gongs, bowls, and chimes. The sound vibrations work to calm the mind, reduce stress, and release emotional tension, helping individuals enter a meditative state. This experience can lower anxiety, improve focus, and support mental clarity by quieting racing thoughts. Sound baths are a powerful, holistic way to reconnect with inner peace and promote positive feelings.

© Anastasiia Krivenok Warming Foods If you're not one for holistic practices, then it's time to take to the kitchen. Warming foods are especially comforting in winter because they raise our body temperature, help us feel cosy, and satisfy our appetite with hearty flavours. Warm dishes like soups, stews, and roasted vegetables provide nourishment and are often rich in nutrients that boost immunity, which is vital during colder months. Meals like chili, hot oatmeal, and spiced teas also offer familiar, soothing flavors, creating a sense of warmth and relaxation during chilly weather.