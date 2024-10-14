Nicola Peltz Beckham's sun-kissed makeup look is peachy perfection

Each week without fail, Nicola Peltz Beckham blesses her loyal legion of followers with her awe-inspiring makeup palettes.

Serene yet sultry, the heiress’ go-to blend centres a flawless, porcelain complexion, a signature eyeliner flick and a plump lip, flanked by a dusting of rose-hued blush.

On Sunday, the actress bestowed upon us another radiant makeup look, this time courtesy of Chanel. The 29-year-old enjoyed a car journey alongside her brothers, posing for a series of selfies to mark the family affair.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham The actress opted for her go-to peachy palette

In the images, Nicola sported a cobalt blue chunky knit jumper, styling her dark hair down loose in a silky, straightened style and held into place by a pair of black wraparound sunglasses.

Her makeup blend was front and centre of the snaps. The Lola actress showcased a peachy complexion with sculpting blush accents, a fine flutter of mascara, a pale pink yet full lip, a thick, brushed up brow and a dewy glow finish.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Brooklyn Beckham's wife enjoyed a day out with her family

Nicola’s makeup offering exuded a classic, glamorous elegance with a modern edge. Subtle contouring and radiant highlights also featured, adding dimension to her soft, neutrally toned aesthetic.

Known for her love for nude and muted lip colours, the star opted for a barely-there eye palette, moving away from her default bold, dramatic eyes with smokey eyeshadow or winged eyeliner.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham The Lola actress often shares her beauty looks online

While her makeup looks remain seasonless, Nicola’s wardrobe choices often lean into the climate. Last week, she infused fashion's favourite leather trend of 2024 with her classic trouser silhouette, creating the ultimate It-girl-approved ensemble.

Nicola sported a pair of mid-wash fitted jeans with a daringly low waistline, paired with a leather-look tube top, featuring a sculpted silhouette, a strapless neckline and a cropped length.

Never one to skip out on a Y2K ensemble, Nicola paired her attire with yet another covetable makeup look - one which we’ll be recreating for days in office and drinks thereafter.