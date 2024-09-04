Victoria Beckham makes exciting announcement and beauty fans are beside themselves

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Victoria Beckham's collaboration with Augustine Bader on her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser was one for the beauty history books.

Not only is the eponymous brand founder - Professor Augustinus Bader - one of the foremost experts in the field of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine therefore giving her product an edge above other celebrity skincare products, but it also helped Victoria cement her place as a serious beauty entrepreneur in the business with her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty - status that only few A-listers reach.

Now the two brands have collaborated once again, creating what Victoria has called "the most anticipated product of the year..."

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to announce the launch of her new concealer pen "powered by @augustinusbader’s cell renewing TFC8®️ technology " available today. Considering the popularity of her last collaboration with Augustus, this new product has been welcomed with open arms.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday: Her 50 most stylish fashion moments

RELATED: Maya Jama used this exact VIP facial for her 30th birthday glow-up

Comments under her Instagram post included: "Yayyyyyyy. This formula is top notch", " So excited" and a plethora of flame and love heart emojis.

In a video interview with Dr. Bader, Victoria revealed her deep admiration for his work, particularly the TFC8® technology. She explained, “I was such an admirer of your work. Obsessed with TFC8 after I'd been using both your regular cream and your rich cream. The dream product would be a priming moisturizer that has a glow but has skincare benefits."

She then confessed: "And I just said there's only one person that I would want to do this with. So then I got to meet you, and then I think I stalked you. And that's how I hooked you in. And the rest is history, right?”