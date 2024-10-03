Nicola Peltz Beckham stuns with bold lip beauty look

It seems that the French girl aesthetic has rubbed off on Brooklyn Beckham’s actress wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, who posted a glamorous Instagram story in which she sported a vibrant red lip.

A particularly out-there blend for the Lola star, the palette added an operatic look to Nicola's ever-expanding beauty archive, which spans peachy complexions to Sixties eyeliner flicks and much more.

Nicola’s racy red lip was paired with fluffy brows and a simple eye look. Her flawless skin was adorned with a dewy complexion and rosy blush, accentuating her cheekbones for the perfect transitional beauty look for maximum impact with minimum effort.

This look is the perfect everyday go-to. Easily recreated, this beauty style oozes elegance and gives a fresh feel with even as the temperature drops.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola stunned on her Insta story

It's been a busy fashion month for the actress, who has spent much time away from her native America. While in Paris, Nicola joined her famous in-laws to support Victoria Beckham’s SS25 show. For the occasion, she opted for a sleek suited ensemble, which matched her husband's suave black tuxedo.

Nicola styled her monochrome tailored look with diamonds courtesy of Chaumet. Channelling the Y2K aesthetic, she opted for a low-rise trouser for a modern update on the sophisticated tailored look. The open back sleeveless shirt was worn with a cute black bow-tie - perfectly matching the one worn by her husband. This accessory is going straight into our party wear wardrobe accessory rotation.

© Getty The star wore a tuxedo-inspired shirt look

She also stopped by the Balmain show and Roger Vivier presentation while in the city of light to admire the SS25 collections. At Balmain she was treated to power eighties silhouettes, serious sparkle and strong shoulders that we know and love from the house codes of the brand.

Be it beauty or fashion, Ms Peltz Beckham has got every corner covered.