7 Best duffle coats for AW24

The autumnal chill has fully settled in, leaving Londoners delving into their winterwear wardrobes in the name of warmth.

Afghan coats parade down Portobello, oversized puffers are the Hackney go-to and Chelsea becomes a sea of wool numbers, peppered by the odd trench or two.

Yet, a new silhouette is becoming increasingly popular among the style set, and it’s a particularly nostalgic one.

Duffle coats are officially on the up. Sported recently by the likes of It-Brit Alexa Chung, the toggled piece is coming to dominate both the high street and high fashion.

The duffle coat has its roots in the late 19th century, initially crafted for the British Royal Navy. Its name comes from Duffel, a Belgian town famous for the dense woollen fabric used in the coat's iconic construction.

Designed to endure harsh weather at sea, the original coat design featured a hood, oversized pockets, and toggle fastenings for easy use with gloves. Gaining prominence during World War II, it transitioned to civilian wardrobes post-war. Designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Victoria Beckham, Prada, Louis Vuitton and Burberry have since reimagined the duffle coat, blending its utilitarian origins with modern fashion, making it a timeless piece in contemporary collections.

Hence, the humble duffle is a true seasonal staple. Discover the dreamiest duffles on the market and invest in an enviable new winter coat today.

Best duffle coats for AW24:

Victoria Beckham Hooded Duffle Coat Hooded Duffle Coat Victoria Beckham Imbued with nostalgic appeal, this duffle dream by Victoria Beckham feels super versatile for everyday wear. The caramel tone feels rich and earthy, and I would definitely size up to team with slouchy wide-leg trousers and leather loafers for coffee dates out.

£1,790.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Fur-Effect Coat with Appliqués Mango An influencer-approved staple, Mango's faux fur piece is abundantly cosy. A slightly cropped, collarless silhouette and caramel colourway make for an easywear gem. £119.99 AT MANGO

Hooded Felted Duffle Coat Toteme Toteme's felted duffle coat embodies minimalist Scandinavian design with a refined, modern twist. Made from luxurious felted wool, the coat has a soft yet structured feel, providing oodles of warming comfort. £750.00 AT FARFETCH

Hooded Wool Duffle Coat Cos A trench-duffle hybrid, Cos' navy offering is a thoroughly British piece for stylish city dwellers. The timeless number features a pointed collar, a double-breasted fold and a storm flap that make for a functional fashion statement. £270.00 AT COS

Faux Fur Trim Wool Duffle Coat Burberry Burberry’s 'Faux Fur Trim Wool Duffle Coat' effortlessly combines classic British style with luxurious details. Crafted from soft wool, the coat features signature toggle closures and a lavish faux fur trim along the hood. A highly indulgently forever piece. £2,790.00 AT BURBERRY

Wool-Blend Duffel Coat Ralph Lauren Made from a soft, warm wool blend, Ralph Lauren's traditional duffle features traditional toggle closures, a spacious hood, and large front pockets. The coat's clean lines and tailored fit give it an elegant yet casual appeal, perfect for chic everyday wear.

£459.00 AT RALPH LAUREN

Loose Duffle Jacket Arket & Other Stories’ casual duffle presents a modern, relaxed take on the classic heritage design. Made from a wool blend, it features traditional toggle closures and large front pockets, while its loose, oversized fit adds a contemporary, laid-back vibe. £165.00 AT ARKET

