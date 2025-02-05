Victoria Beckham teases new smoky eyeshadow palette release in cozy dressing gown

Victoria Beckham is the epitome of modern beauty. From her signature warm-toned smoky eyeshadow to her chic layered ombré bob, she always puts on a masterclass.

But sometimes less is more and that's exactly what the announcement of her new Victoria Beckham Beauty product called for.

In an Instagram story, the cosmetics founder appeared on screen with fresh, glowing skin, towel wrapped hair and a white fluffy dressing gown to announce the exciting new release. In the clip, Victoria said: "I would say a smoky eye really is my signature look so when I created Victoria Beckham Beauty, eyeshadow was the first product I developed. So, five years on I have reimagined our eyeshadows and I am so excited to share them with you after really what has been years of developing."

© @victoriabeckham The Spice Girl proves that fresh, glowing skin will never go out of style

So, it's clear that we are anticipating a new eyeshadow palette and fans swarmed the beauty page to express their joy. One follower wrote, "If this and denim are the first launches of 2025, I can’t wait to see what Victoria has planned for the rest of the year." Whilst another expressed their love for the pallets they already own, "I ordered 'Olive' and 'Victoria' since I already own the other two in the og 'Brick.' I'll post my swatches when I receive them. I'm very excited about these new refillable formats."

© Instagram At the BOSS One launch, Victoria stood proudly with her husband with smoky eye glam

Other fans were desperate for the revival of an original VBB product. They commented, "Love this but I wish the original Smokey Eye 'Brick' were still available as well. The signature 'Brick' was my go-to."

Victoria recently revived the 90s blue eyeshadow trend but in the chicest way possible. In a Valentines Day inspired glam moment, the beauty founder shared a detailed tutorial of the look. In a surprising move, the look steered away from VB's usual brown smoky eye and instead, she opted for an aqua hue.

Her playful glam was a nostalgic throwback to her time in the Grammy-winning band, the Spice Girls and looks from popular models from that era like Kate Moss. The 90s was a time of experimenting with fashion and beauty.

After the more minimalist looks of the late 80s, people wanted to go big and bold with colour. Bright eyeshadows in shades like blue, purple, and green became a fun way to play with makeup. Blue, in particular, had a fresh playful vibe and was the most popular shade.

It looks like smoky eyes are well and truly back in fashion.