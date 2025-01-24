Victoria Beckham just co-signed the 90s blue eye shadow revival

If we were going to take beauty tips for Valentine's Day from anyone, it would only be Victoria Beckham.

In a recent Instagram post, the beauty founder shared a detailed tutorial of her go-to eye shadow look for the romantic day. In a surprising move, the look steers away from VB's usual brown smoky eye and instead, she opted for a 90s-inspired blue hue.

The video was captioned, "Get ready for Valentine’s Day with @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty’s Satin Kajal Liner in new shade Jeans — a mid-tone matte indigo that delivers just the right amount of pigment — and complete the look with the Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil, BabyBlade in Medium and Posh Balm in Fleur. An effortless take on natural glam."

This playful glam is a nostalgic throwback to her time in the Grammy-winning band, the Spice Girls and looks from popular models from that era like Kate Moss. The 90s was a time of experimenting with fashion and beauty. After the more minimalist looks of the late 80s, people wanted to go big and bold with colour. Bright eyeshadows in shades like blue, purple, and green became a fun way to play with makeup. Blue, in particular, had a fresh playful vibe and was the most popular shade.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kate Moss backstage at Gucci SS96 © WireImage Victoria Beckham at the 1997 Billboard Music Awards

As we moved to the 2010s, this eyeshadow shade was deemed uncool. But now could we be witnessing the revival of this aqua hue?

How to achieve Victoria Beckham's blue smoky eye glam

This is a one-product look, all you need is the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in the shade 'Jeans' and it carries you from daytime to evening glam.

Start by using the eyeliner to softly line your lash line Buff out the product with your finger across the eye lid for a sultry look. Then line your waterline by applying the product with tiny dots between your lashes and continue smudge it out. Create a winged line across your eyelid - but keep buffing the product with your finger so it dosen't look too harsh.

If Victoria Beckham has co-signed it, we think it's safe to say that blue eyeshadow is cool.