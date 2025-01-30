Victoria Beckham's most memorable beauty looks over the years: from spice girl to pitchside

Victoria Beckham has been a style icon for over three decades, evolving from a 90s pop sensation to a globally recognised fashion and beauty mogul. From her days as Posh Spice, with her signature sleek bob and ultra-glossy lips, to her modern, minimalist approach to glamour, Victoria’s beauty evolution has been nothing short of iconic.

Her ability to reinvent herself while maintaining a polished, sophisticated edge has made her a beauty muse for generations. Whether it was her heavily lined eyes in the early 2000s, the bronzed, dewy complexion of her WAG era, or the effortlessly chic, understated elegance she embodies today, Victoria has always had a beauty look to match the moment.

As she continues to shape the beauty industry with her own brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, we take a nostalgic journey through her most memorable beauty moments—from her Spice Girls heyday to her sleek, modern aesthetic of the 2020s. Expect bold brows, glossy lips, smoky eyes, and the timeless sophistication that defines her signature look.

Keep reading as we celebrate VB's best beauty looks over the years, proving that true style is all about evolution and a touch of that signature Posh perfection.

© Getty Images 1996 - Classic Posh Spice Bob Victoria's sleek, sharp bob in the late ‘90s became one of the most iconic hairstyles of the decade. The ultra-precise cut, often worn poker-straight, perfectly complemented her polished, high-fashion aesthetic. This signature style cemented her status as Posh Spice and remains a timeless, chic hair inspiration today.



© WireImage 1997 - Skinny Brows and Smoky Eyes VB fully embraced the ‘90s beauty trends with ultra-thin, arched brows and sultry smoky eyes. Her brows were meticulously plucked to achieve the era’s high-fashion aesthetic, while her deep, smudged eyeliner and dark eyeshadow gave her a signature, dramatic look. This edgy yet glamorous style became a defining feature of her early Spice Girls years.

© Getty Images 1999 - Wispy Pixie Cut Victoria Beckham’s 1999 wispy pixie cut was a daring departure from her sleek bob. The short, choppy layers softened her features, creating a fresh, delicate look. This edgy yet feminine hairstyle accentuated her high cheekbones and became a defining beauty moment of her late ‘90s Posh Spice transformation.



© UK Press via Getty Images 2000- Spiky Golden Pixie In 2000, Victoria Beckham made a big beauty statement for London Fashion Week. She debuted golden blonde locks for the first time, steering away from her signature chestnut hue. She also moved on from her usual sleek style, opting for a playful spiky do.



© Getty Images 2005 - Glitter Eyeshadow The 2000's still had any bold glam trends and shimmer was part of that. VB embraced the trend with sparkling glitter eyeshadow. Often seen sporting silver or champagne-toned lids, her dazzling eye makeup added a playful yet glamorous touch. Paired with glossy lips and skinny brows, this look captured the quintessential 2000's party-girl aesthetic.



© Getty Images 2006 - Honey Blonde Highlights In 2006, Victoria Beckham slightly darkened her highlights to a warm honey blonde style. The sun-kissed shade added softness but also gave her a fresh, youthful look. She often paired it with voluminous waves or sleek straight hair. This was the peak of her WAG era, and this singular moment influenced many hair trends.



© WireImage 2007 - Feathered bob In 2007, Victoria Beckham debuted a feathered bob that defined the era’s chic, polished aesthetic. Shorter in the back with soft, layered edges, the cut added movement and dimension to her hair. This modern, feminine take on the classic bob complemented her evolving fashion-forward style, making it one of her most iconic looks.



© WireImage 2010 - Chestnut Dyed Brows In 2010, Victoria Beckham darkened her brows to a deep chestnut shade, subtly redefining her look. The richer tone added depth and contrast to her complexion, framing her face with a more structured effect. This shift from lighter, thinner brows marked her transition into a more sophisticated era.



© Dimitrios Kambouris 2015 -The Sleek Side Part In 2015, Victoria Beckham perfected the sleek side part, pairing it with smooth, glossy locks for a polished, effortless look. The deep part added a sophisticated edge, complementing her minimalist fashion aesthetic at the time. Often styled tucked behind one ear or swooshed to the side, this refined hairstyle became her signature for a while.



© Getty Images 2024 - long locks By 2024, Victoria Beckham had embraced long, flowing locks, often enhanced with expertly blended extensions. The look exuded effortless glamour, with sleek straight styles and loose waves complementing her refined aesthetic during this era.

