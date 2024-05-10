Victoria Beckham is obsessed with this old-school beauty hack and now we are too

If there’s ever going to be one British beauty queen that can convert us into sporting a popular 70s makeup phenomenon it’s former spice girl, fashion mogul and ‘it’ girl Victoria Beckham.

Fresh off the Victoria Beckham Autumn/Winter 2024 runway, the new Satin Kajal Liner in the shade Linen is one of Vic’s favourite new beauty staples, coining it the “perfect touch of bright to complement sun-drenched summer skin.”

© Instagram / @victoriabeckhambeauty Victoria explained how she uses the liner for a more "dramatic" look

Posting to her Instagram yesterday the fashion and beauty mogul posted a video of herself getting ready for the day, showing exactly how she uses the new product in her daily routine.

In the video, Victoria explains that she has been using it on the inside of her eyes for a more dramatic effect. She continues on to explain that the optic white shade brings out the white in her eyes and takes away any redness to make her smokey eye look stand out more.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckhambeauty Make up artist Fara Homidi used the new shade to create a subtle eye look for Victoria Beckham's Autumn/Winter 2024 runway show

White eyeliner was a favourite in the beauty sphere back in the 70s and was used to brighten and widen the eye shape and accentuate black-winged cat eye looks. Now, white eyeliner is used for the same effect, as demonstrated in Vic’s video, however, it’s only risen to fame in recent years thanks to TikTok ‘it’ girl Alix Earle, who is known for her chatty GRWM videos.

The new shade joins the already extensive Satin Kajal Liner range from Victoria Beckham Beauty, making up one of the 18 already famed existing shades.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckhambeauty The product is super versatile and can be to create various different looks

This isn’t the first time Victoria has confessed her love for the liner, just a few weeks ago she took to her Instagram story to share another favourite look, this time using the shade Cocoa to tightly line her eyes before going in with the Smokey Eye Brick in shades Cashmere and Caramel to create her effortless signature smokey eye.

Victoria’s mini tutorial couldn’t have come at a better time for those of us on the hunt for the perfect subtle summer makeup look and we will most definitely be adding the Satin Kajal Liner in the shade Linen to our baskets ASAP.