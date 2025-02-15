How to nail Victoria Beckham's 'turtleneck tuck bob' hack in a few simple steps

If there is one thing Victoria Beckham is a master at, it's switching up her hairstyles. From her sleek bob in the late 90s to her spiky updo in the early 2000s, she always keeps us guessing. However, in recent months, she's been sporting a mid-length ombre, blonde bob.

Sometimes she keeps it free flowing, but other times she has gone down the route of tucking her cut into her turtlenecks or jackets during windy weather - and it's caught on.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham effortlessly nails the turtleneck tuck bob in Paris 2024.

The former Spice Girls' 'turtleneck tuck bob' hack is all about styling your hair in a way that can perfectly tuck into clothing. The beauty founder has given the people a hairstyle that gives the allure of a micro bob - but you don't actually have to commit to the super short cut. So, if you're not ready to get the scissors out and take the deep plunge, consider the turtleneck tuck bob style.

What Is the Turtleneck Tuck Bob?

The turtleneck bob is a blunt, structured cut that sits just above the shoulders, designed to tuck effortlessly into high-neck jumpers and coats. It’s sharp yet wearable, making it ideal for those who appreciate a refined, fashion-forward hairstyle. The length is key—it’s short enough to create that elegant tucked-in effect but long enough to maintain styling versatility.

Ultimately, it's a style for looking put together in the cold UK weather whilst still looking chic. It also saves you from hacking too many inches of your locks. So, if you have a jawline-grazing bob or long tresses, consider this hack.

Who Can Wear the Turtleneck Tuck Bob?

This chic, minimalistic cut can work on anyone but particularly on straight and wavy hair types. It’s also flattering for those with oval, heart, or square face shapes as it enhances the jawline and adds structure.

How to Get Victoria Beckham's Turtleneck Tuck Bob Look

We got some expert tips from Blue Tit London on how to nail the 'Posh Spice' inspired look.

1. Ask for the Right Cut

When visiting your hairdresser, request a one-length blunt bob that falls just above your shoulders. This precision cut ensures a clean, polished finish with no harsh layers. If you have thicker hair, your stylist may add subtle internal layering for a sleeker shape.

2. Perfect the Blow-Dry

A smooth, finish is essential for the turtleneck bob. Start with a heat protectant to prevent damage then use a round brush and a hairdryer to blow-dry your hair in a downward motion, ensuring the strands remain sleek and frizz-free. Also, for that extra shine, use a boar bristle brush to smooth out any flyaways.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham styles her mid-length cut effortlessly.

3. Add a Sleek Finish

To get that signature VB polish, run a straightener over your hair in small sections to enhance the sharp, structured shape. Next, apply a lightweight serum or shine spray for a glossy, healthy-looking finish. If you have any flyaway's consider slicking your hair down with some hair gel.

4. Tuck

Tuck the front sections into your turtleneck or coat for that effortlessly chic, editorial-inspired look. Also, since the turtleneck tuck bob relies on precision, regular trims are essential—ideally every six to eight weeks to keep the cut looking fresh.

VB has once again set the beauty standard and has inspired our next salon trip.