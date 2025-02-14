I’m a Beauty Editor and a former bride— these are the pre-wedding treatments I think are actually worth it

Oh, the joy of wedding beauty. If you're reading this, chances are you're engaged - congratulations! You're about to embark on a wonderfully indulgent journey of self-care and grooming.

My best piece of advice? Test every beauty treatment well in advance. The week before your wedding is not the time to experiment with a new hair colour or try lip filler for the first time. Trust me, you’ll want to avoid any last-minute surprises.

On my wedding day, I felt better than ever - my skin was clear and glowing, my hair was at its healthiest, and I felt strong, confident, and completely present. Here are the treatments that I swear by …

© Alex Lloyd I married my husband in 2021

Mind

When it comes to wedding prep, our minds are often neglected. While the perfect hairstyle and flawless nails are, of course, essential, the most important factor is ensuring that you, the bride, are feeling good. With the inevitable pre-wedding stress, taking time to calm your mind is a must.

For some, this might mean a long, luxurious spa day - the Corinthia spa will do the job nicely. In times of stress, I turn to Jessica Appleby, a master reflexologist who provides in-home treatments. Snuggled up in your own bed, Jessica’s outrageously relaxing rub effectively melts away anxiety. The week of my wedding, I visited healer Sally Gillespie at her Kensington home. Surrounded by crystals, Sally combined Reiki with sound healing, leaving me with a renewed sense of balance and ready to take on the big weekend ahead.

Skin

For radiant skin, head straight to Teresa Tarmey. I dutifully committed to 6 months of regular treatments at her chic Notting Hill clinic - which included microneedling, lactic acid peels and red light therapy - and my goodness did it pay off.

Feet

If your wedding shoes feature exposed heels or toes, consider a visit to a podiatrist. The week of my wedding, I booked an appointment with Victoria Wilson at Beauchamp Foot Care clinic. Calluses were cut away with a scalpel, leaving my feet infinitely more attractive and impossibly soft. Whatever the unsightly foot ailment may be - Vicky is your woman.

Body & Fitness

Prioritising body care and fitness can make a big difference - not just aesthetically, but for feeling confident.

To whip me into shape pre-wedding I signed up for a hardcore 28-day fitness reboot at KX, the ultra-sleek South Kensington club - famous for its glamorous clientele. The program? Five sweat-drenched PT sessions a week, fueled by fiery matcha shots (hello, fat-burning!) and muscle-loving protein shakes. After a month of sled-pushes and heavy lifting, my visceral fat had reduced, while my muscle mass had increased. Bingo.

And for further refining, I swear by the multifaceted powers of Manual Lymphatic Drainage. The gentle sweeping movements work to get the lymph system moving; in turn, this reduces bloating, boosts circulation and improves energy levels - plus, the appearance of cellulite becomes noticeably blurred. Ana Trida is a trusted pair of hands, as is Dimple Amani - who has recently opened a new clinic on Beauchamp Place, Knightsbridge.

© Alex Lloyd I swear by the trichologists at Ricardo Vila Nova © Alex Lloyd I trusted the genius that is Larry King with my wedding hair

Hair

Wedding hair isn’t just about the style - it’s about quality, length, and thickness, too. For the healthiest locks of your life, book a visit with Ricardo Vila Nova, the trichologist adored by a-listers and Saudi royals. Whether you’re dealing with hair loss, thinning, or stubborn split ends, Ricardo is the expert to trust.

In the six months leading up to my wedding, I visited his Harrods clinic for tailored treatments, including deep scalp massages, collagen and protein-rich masks, and microneedling treatments. Lankness was replaced with strength, vitality, and a mirror-like shine. I was so thrilled with the results that I still see him regularly to this day.

For colour and styling, the Larry King Salons are the places to be. With locations in Notting Hill, South Kensington, and Marylebone, brimming with best-in-class stylists and colourists. For brunettes, Amy Fish is the master; blondes should book with Harriet Muldoon. For short haircuts, Bobby Collier is the go-to, while Jake Unger specialises in textured hair. If you have curls, Larry King himself is a genius.

Larry was by my side at my wedding. We opted for two styles - sleek and straight for the ceremony, then mermaid waves for the reception.

For anyone looking to add length or volume, Vicky Demetriou - a hair stylist and extension specialist at Larry King - is the one to see.

Before my wedding, thanks to Ricardo, my hair was in great condition, but my ends still needed a little extra help. Vicky worked her magic, applying hairpieces to add thickness, and the transformation was incredible - my once-frayed ends looked full and luxurious.

© Alex Lloyd

Teeth

If you’re considering making tweaks to your smile, talk to Dr. Tom Crawford-Clarke, founder of the ultra-chic Luceo Dental Clinic. From natural-looking whitening to subtle composite bonding, he can enhance your smile while ensuring it still looks like you.

Scent

I am a firm believer that the wedding day scent should not be part of your usual repertoire. It should be something new, something special, that will forever connect you to the day.

If your budget allows, consider creating a bespoke fragrance with Azzi Glasser. The London-based perfumer - who has crafted scents for some of Hollywood’s most famous faces - offers a truly unique experience. How special would it be to design a signature scent with your partner, one you could both wear on your wedding day?

For my wedding, I turned to Jo Malone London, and I can’t recommend their complimentary Wedding Scent Experience enough. It’s the perfect way to discover your perfect fragrance - or, as in my case, the perfect combination: English Pear & Freesia layered with Velvet Rose & Oud. The result? Utterly intoxicating. The deep, decadent notes of Velvet Rose & Oud added the perfect touch of warmth and opulence for a winter wedding.

To make the experience even more immersive, we filled our venue and church with candles in these scents. Now, on special occasions - such as our anniversary or our child’s christening - I light these candles, and just like that, I’m transported back.