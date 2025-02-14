Suki Waterhouse just brought back the 70s shag - and it's the cool-girl haircut of the moment

Suki Waterhouse has long been the poster girl for effortless beauty, but her signature look just proves that she’s always been one step ahead of the trend cycle. The Daisy Jones & The Six actress was heating up the New York Fashion Week streets sporting the rising 70s-inspired shag haircut.

Stepping out with her signature tousled waves (now cut into a choppy, layered masterpiece) paired with black shades, Suki’s style oozed vintage rockstar energy. The cut features feathery layers, a wispy curtain fringe, and just the right amount of undone texture - perfectly in sync with her effortlessly cool aesthetic.

© Getty Images for Michael Kors Suki Waterhouse sports the rockstar 70s inspired trend.

The shag has been making a slow but steady comeback, with A-listers from Jenna Ortega to Julia Roberts and Kaia Gerber sporting the retro-inspired style. But Suki’s take on the trend brings a fresh, modern vibe, proving that the cut isn’t just for 70s revivalists. Pairing her new ‘do with her signature boho-meets-grunge fashion sense, Suki effortlessly channels the feeling of the retro era whilst keeping it fresh for 2025.

What is a 70s shag haircut?

Tom Warr, Blue Tit creative director explained: "This long layered classic haircut is a nod to the shag but a lot more effortless. Still showcasing some shorter bang pieces but a lot softer and more subtle than the shag with longer layers.” And with the rise of 'undone' beauty continuing to dominate, her shaggy layers are bound to inspire salon visits everywhere.

Julia Roberts sports a voluminous version of the 70s shag haircut

At the start of the year, expert hairstylist, Sam McKnight MBE, predicted the revival of this retro hairstyle. He told H! Fashion: “Long hair is still everywhere but to keep it cool, and modern in 2025, consider a fringe or some choppy layers to sit alongside your cheekbones. Take inspiration from 70s rock- starlets Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks and cool girl Jane Birkin’s brow-skimming bangs and Marianne Faithfull’s choppy cheekbone layers."

Adding: "This look is all about effortlessly cool texture and definition. Nourish and define with my 'Happy Endings' Hair Balm and enhance texture with a few mists of my 'Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist' for that undone, done finish.”

Thinking of taking the plunge? The beauty of a shag cut is its versatility. Whether you have fine strands or thick locks, the layers add movement and dimension while requiring minimal styling. Just a spritz of texturising spray, a quick tousle, and you’re ready to go.

One thing’s for sure - if Suki Waterhouse is rocking it, you know it’s about to be the haircut of the season.