Victoria Beckham declares 'strawberry milk' nails the must-have trend for spring 2025

In 2025, we've definitely seen a shift to understated, minimalist manicure colours and shapes. Thanks to the continued rise of the clean girl aesthetic, we're now favouring soft, glossy hues that enhance the natural nail and compliment any outfit. After Victoria Beckham's new video on Instagram, it's clear that the style icon is embracing this trend.

The mother of four posted a video wrapped up in a cozy dressing gown, giving a detailed tutorial on how to recreate her iconic smoky eyeshadow look. As the former Spice Girl dabbed her brushes into the eyeshadow palette and swiped them across her lids, we couldn't help but notice her stunning nails.

Victoria's nails were crafted into a delicate classic almond shape and a soft wash of pink was painted over each finger. However, this rosy hue was almost sheer and had a transparent effect also known as, 'strawberry milk' nails. If you look closely you'll notice that her manicure had a creamy milk-like finish and was also buffed to glossy perfection.

In fact, the beauty founder is just ahead of the spring 2025 nail trends. Expert nail artist, Tinu Bello, previously agreed with H! Fashion that 'strawberry milk' nails are set to be one of the hottest manicure trends of spring 2025. She said:"The Strawberry Milk nail trend is the epitome of effortless chic. It’s a a sheer, milky pink that enhances the natural beauty of the nail while adding a soft, feminine glow." Adding,"It’s perfect for those who love a clean, polished look but still want a hint of colour."

If we think back through the decades of Victoria's signature nails, she's always kept her classic medium-to-short length but has experimented with colour. She previously, favoured deep red, chocolate brown or nude shades. It wasn't until late last year that she started sporting soft white manicures and this new shade of rose is another new edition.

© Corbis via Getty Images Victoria Beckham's deep cherry red manicure © GC Images Victoria Beckham's chic milky white manicure

We've always known that the former Spice Girl's classic style was quite minimalist but it looks like her manicures are also now following suit. This is the most quiet luxury manicure we've seen on her yet. It's also not the first time we've seen her sport this hue, but after seeing it more than once, it's clear Victoria has made the strawberry milk manicure her signature style.

In a photo shared to her Instagram on 12 January, the style icon posted an image wearing a midnight blue gown, with voluminous shoulder pads and matching eyeshadow and the soft nail trend made another appearance.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria Beckham both sported minimalist nail designs at the BOSS One launch

It looks like her daughter, Harper Beckham, is also following in her mani moment footsteps. At the BOSS One launch, the mother-daughter duo both sported minimalist nude nail shades for their family outing.

If it's good enough for the Beckham's, it's good enough for us...