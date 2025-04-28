Salma Hayek reveals the non-surgical neck transformation that got Victoria Beckham’s stamp of approval

Salma Hayek has always had an enviable glow, but lately, fans have noticed something different - a subtle, stunning lift that’s giving her neckline serious star power.

The secret? Ultherapy PRIME, the latest in non-invasive skin tightening technology.

"I've always been a big believer in the power of energy, that is why I am excited to collaborate with Ultherapy PRIME," Hayek shared in an official statement. Hayek isn’t just a fan - she’s the face of it, "It's an advanced treatment that uses micro-focused ultrasound energy and real-time imaging, giving me a natural-looking lift with results that can last up to a year or more." She notes, it’s a single-session procedure with zero downtime - no scalpels and no stitches.

© Merz Aesthetics Salma Hayek exuded effortless elegance while showing off the results of her procedure

Sitting down with beauty editor Asia Milia Ware for The Cut, Hayek was eager to show off the results. "It was starting to look like the real solution was going to be the knife, which I’m terrified of," she admitted. After trying Ultherapy PRIME, she found the solution she needed without compromising her natural approach to beauty.

Hayek, now 58, has long been vocal about ageing authentically. “I’m an actress, a mother, and a wife; I want my expressions to be authentic,” she told The Cut. Her face - her every emotion - remains an open book for her children, her husband, and her audience. And while Hayek has long sworn by energy-based treatments like radio frequency, she hit a plateau about a year ago and decided it was time to find something new.

© David M. Benett Victoria Beckham and Salma Hayek have shared many stylish moments together

Enter Ultherapy PRIME. Unlike lasers or radio frequency devices, this FDA-cleared treatment uses ultrasound to target deeper layers of the skin, stimulating collagen production in a way that's safe, personalised, and refreshingly effective. For Hayek, the proof wasn’t just in the mirror - it came from her peers. Victoria Beckham asked if she had done something different. "I was pleased," she admitted to The Cut. "Beckham immediately told her she could tell she’d done something," explains Ware.

Beyond aesthetic treatments, Hayek’s secret weapon for timeless beauty lies in meditation and intuitive self-care. “It’s all about pleasure. It’s all about looking for joy in everything we do,” she told The Cut. Even her skincare routine doubles as a mini workout session - stretching and massaging creams into her skin in a way that feels almost ceremonial.

Aging gracefully, for Hayek, isn’t about erasing lines - it’s about embracing all the complexities life brings. Her wrinkles, she says, tell the story of “smart choices” in a complicated life.

As Hayek reminds us, beauty isn’t about turning back the clock. It’s about honouring every chapter - and sometimes, finding a little high-tech help to look (and feel) your very best while you do it