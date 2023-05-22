Victoria Beckham makes surprising confession about plastic surgery

Victoria Beckham knows more than a thing or two about looking good – and she has the extremely covetable beauty brand to prove it.

Since she branched out from her eponymous clothing line and entered the beauty game back in 2019, we've been keen to learn more about VB's personal makeup tips and tricks.

Victoria Beckham Beauty prides itself on delivering "high-performance beauty solutions" that are directly inspired by the products that the fashion designer felt were missing from her makeup bag.

In a recent interview with The Times, she debunked lip plastic surgery rumours, instead revealing that her pillowy pout is achieved solely using the art of makeup.

"I've been accused of having all sorts of things in my lips - I have nothing in them whatsoever," the 49-year-old revealed. "It's just a good use of lining on the outside. I was the master of that in the Nineties, it looked terrible! The trick is to use the liner on completely dry lips, so it sets and doesn't bleed."

She also shared that she is a major lip gloss advocate, favouring her own playfully named 'Posh Glosses' because they are non-sticky and don't bleed. "I'll use Poolside, and then a pinkier one called Picante on the inside, just in the centre. I used to be scared of pinker shades of lip, but doing this makes the lips look fuller and more youthful," Victoria explained.

The former Spice Girl also revealed that she has never surgically altered her nose: "I've also been accused of having a nose job – I swear on my children I never have," she said. "It's contour! Make-up creates optical illusions. You can fake it in the right way."

Clearly VB's makeup skills are just as sharp as her eye for design…

