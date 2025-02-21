Victoria Beckham champions the y2k bouncy blowdry revival – perfect for spring 2025

Oh Victoria Beckham, the beauty icon you are.

Beauty is cyclical, old trends always come back to bite and Victoria has championed the return of a beloved y2k hairstyle. The fashion founder recently made a case for the bouncy blow dry revival that dominated the 2000's - and we're obsessed.

On Thursday 20 February, the former Spice Girl posted an image to her story to celebrate the birthdays of renowned fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, a duo known for their striking, editorial photography. She posted a snap from a 2000's photoshoot featuring voluminous, tousled hair and a sultry, dramatic makeup look. She is also wearing low-rise jeans and channelling early 2000s supermodel glamour.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham with the signature 2000s bouncy blowdry

The Y2K bouncy blow dry is a voluminous, ultra-glossy hairstyle that dominated the late 90s and early 2000s, often associated with icons like VB, Cindy Crawford, and the original supermodels. It features big, soft curls with plenty of movement, typically achieved using a round brush and blow dryer or large rollers for a salon-quality finish. The look exudes effortless glamour, framing the face with layers that flick outwards or inwards for a polished, bouncy effect.

© AFP via Getty Images Victoria Beckham stuns with a bouncy blowdry in 2005

The resurgence of the Y2K bouncy blow dry is largely driven by nostalgia for the early 2000s, a trend that has been dominating fashion and beauty for the past few years. With social media, particularly TikTok, reviving interest in old-school beauty techniques, the hairstyle has become a symbol of ‘quiet luxury’—expensive-looking, put-together, and effortlessly chic.

Additionally, the obsession with ‘supermodel hair’—big, healthy, and full of movement—has made people move away from ultra-sleek, flat-ironed styles in favour of soft volume. The influence of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and royalty like Kate Middelton and the revival of classic roller sets have also helped its popularity.

How to Achieve the Y2K Bouncy Blow Dry

Prep the Hair

Wash your hair with a volumising shampoo and conditioner to create a lightweight, bouncy base.

Towel-dry your hair until it’s damp, then apply a heat protectant spray.

Work a volumising mousse or root lift spray into the roots for extra lift and longevity.

Blow Dry with a Round Brush

Section your hair into four to six parts (top, sides, back) for better control.

Attach a concentrator nozzle to your hairdryer for a sleek finish.

Using a large round brush, start drying each section, pulling hair upwards and curling the ends inwards or outwards (depending on your preferred flick).

For maximum volume, roll the brush towards the roots while drying and hold for a few seconds before releasing.

© Sygma via Getty Images Cindy Crawford also made the bouncy blowdry her signature style in the 2000s

Set with Velcro Rollers (Optional for Extra Bounce)

While hair is still warm, wrap each section around a Velcro roller, rolling away from the face at the front for a supermodel flick.

Secure the rollers with clips and let them cool for at least 10-15 minutes to set the shape.

Define & Finish

Remove the rollers and use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to gently separate the curls for a softer look.

If needed, use a large barrel curling iron to refine any sections, curling away from the face.

Apply a light mist of hairspray for hold without stiffness.