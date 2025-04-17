Victoria Beckham gives us a sneak peek at her 51st birthday glow-up - and we're obsessed 

Victoria Beckham might have just redefined the art of the birthday glow-up. With her 51st birthday celebrations underway, it’s clear that she's embracing the moment with elegance.

The fashion icon and beauty mogul shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, offering her followers a rare glimpse into her getting-ready ritual - and a subtle hint at the glam she’ll be wearing for her big night.

In the video, the former Spice Girl is seen in a plush white robe with velcro rollers clipped in place. In the background, her go-to hair stylist, Ken Paves, is styling her signature bob. True to her signature style, he opts for soft, tousled waves to frame her face - the perfect blend of posh yet effortless.

Ahead of her celebratory night, her skin looked fresh and glowing. Her makeup, as always, is the epitome of refined glamour. She is known for her softly sculpted smoky eye - a look that’s become a VB staple over the years.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham stuns with her classic signature natural glam and long chestnut locks

In this teaser, she keeps her eye makeup understated yet sultry, with neutral-toned shadows expertly blended to define her eyes without overpowering them. This is paired with long, fluttery lashes and her famously immaculate brows, creating a clean yet elevated effect.

But the true star of the show? Her lips. In the caption, Victoria took the opportunity to announce the launch of a brand-new Victoria Beckham Beauty product - the Lip Definer Trio: The Private Collection.

“Today is my birthday, so I’m sharing something special,” she wrote. “The brand-new Lip Definer Trio is an exclusive limited-edition set and includes two new, never-before-seen shades inspired by my favourite No. 02 Lip Definer. I pair them with specific Victoria Beckham Beauty lip colours to create the nude lip looks I constantly return to!”

The trio includes:

NEW! 01.5 – a touch lighter than Victoria’s signature shade (limited edition)

02 – a neutral beige-brown, ideal for light-to-medium tones and VB’s go-to

NEW! 02.5 – a slightly warmer pink hue (limited edition)

After this special announcement, it's safe to assume that VB will be rocking her statement pink-nude lipstick for her celebrations tonight. It's a classic choice that’s polished without ever feeling overdone.

If this is just the getting-ready stage, we can only imagine how stunning the full birthday look will be. One thing’s for certain - Victoria continues to show us all how to celebrate in style, age gracefully, and never skip the glow.