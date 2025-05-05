The best beauty looks on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet

The Met Gala has long been a playground for boundary-pushing fashion, but the beauty looks on the red carpet are just as much a part of the spectacle. Each year, attendees use hair, makeup, and overall styling to complement - and sometimes even outshine - their couture ensembles, turning beauty into an art form in its own right.

This year, it went deeper than glamour. With a theme rooted in history and cultural pride, the event celebrated Tailoring Black Style, drawing inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s influential book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The result? A powerful intersection of beauty, art, and identity, where hair, makeup, and overall presentation spoke volumes beyond aesthetics.

As designers and attendees paid homage to centuries of Black self-expression through fashion, beauty looks played a vital role in storytelling. From sculptural braids and natural textures to richly pigmented palettes and intricate headpieces, this year’s glam paid tribute to heritage while pushing creative boundaries. These weren’t just red carpet moments = they were declarations of individuality, pride, and the unmissable influence of Black style across global beauty culture.

Ahead, we round up the standout hair and makeup moments that not only turned heads but also honoured the legacy behind the evening’s theme. From bold lip statements to regal braids and experimental eyeliner, here are the best beauty looks from the Met Gala 2025 red carpet - proof that beauty, when done with purpose, is its own form of resistance.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Sydney Sweeney Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney brought gothic drama to her look and reminded us that a bold cat eye still reigns supreme. The star's smoky eye was the stand out. As for her hair, she slicked back her golden locks and channeled 1920s with a sleek french curl.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Coco Coco Jones Coco Jones brought sleek glamour to the Met Gala red carpet. Her super slicked back hair was the main event but her radiant, glistening skin and soft makeup complimented the chic look perfectly.

WATCH: Best Met Gala looks

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Teyana Taylor Teyana's custom Ruth E. Carter extravagant gown and cap tuned heads and was bang on theme and her beauty look complimented this iconic outfit. The singer went for a heavily contoured chiseled look and bold brows which ensured all the attention remained on her.