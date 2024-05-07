Lily James' Met Gala beauty look is perfect for modern brides

The 2024 Met Gala is synonymous with glamorous extravagance. The elaborate costumes and jaw-dropping hairstyles provide some of the most otherwordly fashion and beauty inspo of the year.

But, it's also an occasion to find more wearable looks that might suit a special occasion. And, we think Lily James has nailed modern bride.

The theme of this year's Met Gala was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and Lily dressed for the occasion in an Erdem crushed pink satin gown embellished with appliqué black roses.

Teamwork made the dreamwork as celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira and hairstylist Halley Brisker worked together to create Lily's modern, clean and harmonious look - her sleek chignon and soft English rose makeup complemented the outfit perfectly. All we could think was, "if I was getting married, this is the look I'd go for!"

© Instagram @valeriaferreiramakeup Lily's look was understated but polished

For Lily's hair, Halley explained his inspiration: "The design went through a few stages, but we landed in the end on something that felt stripped back and simplistic while also being elegant to compliment Erdem’s slight touch on vintage styling. The enhancement of Lily’s natural beauty was the goal."

Halley used mainly Olaplex products to give Lily's hair shine and strength: "We created a sharp centre part and a luxurious blowout using a base of Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother and Olaplex Volumizing Blow Dry Mist. Using a hair elastic we pulled the hair into the nape of the neck and secured, before creating a neat and tidy classic chignon for style and elegance."

© Halley Brisker A sleek, simple chignon for the night

"A handful of bobby pins were used to secure the chignon in place and Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil was generously used to give the ponytail a beautiful shine before twisting and folding away into the chignon."

For the makeup, Valeria explains how she drew inspiration from nature: "Lily is a flower, a pale pink and black anemone, softly touched by the evening dew – that soft, almost undetectable humidity that gives shine to a petal but still holds their velvety appearance."

She stared by prepping the skin with Supergoop's Glow Screen in Sunrise, a glow-enhancing SPF 40 - the perfect product to recreate the pearl skin trend may we add, before moving onto Lily's base with Christian Louboutin’s Teinte Fétiche foundation, a smoothing, natural-finish foundation. To enhance her eyes: "I used Louboutin's Black Kohl pencil which is always sold out - it doesn’t budge!" says Valeria. She also used Supergoop's Glow Lip Colour in Peach Cabaret to create a, "soft, defocused, muted rose lip."

© Getty A look fit for any modern bride

Pared-back hair and makeup isn't typically associated with the Met Gala but Lily's look proves how beautiful and flattering the less-is-more approach is. It's, in our opinion, the epitome of modern bridal makeup and subtly enhancing features without changing your overall appearance is something most brides lean towards for their special day.

So, if you're searching for modern bridal beauty inspiration or you're getting married in the not so distant future, you may want to consider Lily's Met Gala look and go for something natural, polished and pretty.