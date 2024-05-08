Rita Ora reveals the unexpected inspiration behind her outré Met Gala beauty look

We haven't stopped talking about this year's Met Gala beauty looks yet. From Michelle Williams' "French new wave angel makeup" to Lily James' modern bridal look, there was something to suit everyone.

But, one hair and makeup choice that really stood out and caught our eye on the green carpet was from Masked Singer judge, Rita Ora.

© Getty Rita wore a beaded glass dress from Marni

Styled by celebrity stylist, Pippa Atkinson, Rita opted for a beaded glass Marni dress with a sheer bodysuit underneath. According to Rita, the dress was, "composed of one of a kind antique glass beads from all over the world, highlighting one of humankind's most ancient crafted objects and paired together with antique handmade glass beads from Murano ranging between the 40s all through to the 70s."

She paired the gown with wet-look hair, a silver smoky eye and nude lip but unless you're following Rita's Instagram, you might have missed the unusual inspiration behind the ultra-modern beauty look.

© Instagram / @makeupbyrhc Rita's MUA used exclusively Charlotte Tilbury products to create the look

Revealing on Instagram to her 16.1 million followers, Rita shared the thinking process behind the unusual look: "The inspiration was gloss, Charlotte glow...glowing from within...Really creating sort of three dimensional, glossy, almost water-like textures."

"What we wanted to create was like a reflection of beauty from within. That was the aim of my look," says Rita. And that she certainly achieved. The Praising You singer also shared with her followers where the design started as she flicked through some photographs of boys with wet hair by photographer, Tom Wilde.

© Getty Tom Wilde's photographs were the unusual inspiration behind Rita Ora's Met Gala beauty look

We know what you're thinking. It's an unusual point of inspiration for one of the most photographed events on the planet but, hey, if anyone can pull this look off, it's Rita.

Wondering how to do the glossy skin trend that Rita pulled off perfectly? In behind-the-scenes footage, we see Rita's MUA applying Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Super Fusion Facial Oil to her cheekbones with a beauty sponge but over the top of her base rather than underneath. A genius makeup hack for quick, glowy skin if you ask us.