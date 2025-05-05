The best dressed stars on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet

It's finally here! The biggest night in fashion, affectionately known as the Fashion Oscars, aka the first Monday in May - it can only be the 2025 Met Gala.
Expect to be blown away by some truly outstanding ensembles as the A-listers gather at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year the dress code is "tailored for you," in conjunction with the Met's Spring exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,
The night is fashion's most anticipated of the year, attracting stars like Zendaya, Rihanna and Rita Ora to name just a few, and their stylists will no doubt have been working their fingers to the bone, honing their looks for surely the most glamorous red carpet in the world and we're watching live to bring you all the best looks.. .
The 2025 Met Gala's Best Dressed Guests:
Zendaya
Everyone's favourite Met Gala attendee Zendaya looked immaculate in a bright white suit complete with tie and matching hat.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg opted for a monochrome ensemble by American designer Thom Browne.
Diana Ross
Oh we bow down to the Queen! Pop icon Diana Ross looked sensational in a dramatic white feathered ensemble that rivalled Rihanna's iconic omelette dress (worn to the 2020 MEt Gala) in terms of size.
Sarah Snook
Succession star and Broadway actress Sarah Snook opted for a dramatic menswear inspired look.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson looked exquisite in a sculpted gown composed entirely of glittering silver beads, teamed with a cute new hair do, a flicky bob with a micro fringe. Excellent work.
Venus Williams
Tennis sensation Venus Williams wore a dark green mini dress with a dramatic full length jacket with embellished collar and cuffs.
Sadie Sink
Actress Sadie Sink wore a black custom Prada gown with amazing lace detailing.
Maya Hawke
Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's actress daughter Maya plumped for custom Prada - a stunning strapless dress in the palest pink teamed with a taupe cape.
Audra McDonald
American actress and singer looked spectacular in a dramatic cream dress with matching jacket by Harbison Studio.
Coco Jones
American singer, songwriter and actress Coco Jones looked incredible in glittering trousers and an incredibly embellished dress coat, teamed with a mega long braid and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Sydney Sweeney
Everyone's favourite bombshell actress Sydney Sweeney opted for a show stopping black gown with cape detailing (custom Miu Miu) and a slick back bun complete with kiss curls.
Colman Domingo
For his second outfit of the evening actor Colman Domingo opted for a seriously chic monochrome suit with matching floral corsage, also by Valentino.
Pharrell Williams
Looking razor sharp, Co Chair Pharrell Williams opted for a double breasted blazer embellished with pearls, teamed with a white shirt and tie and black flares by Louis Vuitton.
Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton
Met Gala Co-Chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton both looked utterly breathtaking, with Colman sporting Valentino paired with Boucheron jewellery and Lewis custom Wales Bonner.
Anna Wintour
Fashion boss Anna Wintour opted for her classic style - a long silk dress paired with a coat in a complimentary tone by Louis Vuitton and her iconic immaculate bob.
La La Anthony
TV personality La La Anthony went for super dramatic grey tulle and a strapless black jumpsuit (custom Atelier Biser) teamed with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Emma Chamberlain
Internet sensation Emma Chamberlain opted for a classic pinstripe custom look by Courrèges.
Teyana Taylor
American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor brought high drama to the red carpet in custom Marc Jacobs.
