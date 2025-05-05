Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Met Gala 2025: All the best dressed stars on this year’s red carpet
The best dressed stars on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet

Check out all the best outfits from fashion's biggest night of the year 

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
Updated: 49 minutes ago
It's finally here! The biggest night in fashion, affectionately known as the Fashion Oscars, aka the first Monday in May - it can only be the 2025 Met Gala

Expect to be blown away by some truly outstanding ensembles as the A-listers gather at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

This year the dress code is "tailored for you," in conjunction with the Met's Spring exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,

The night is fashion's most anticipated of the year, attracting stars like Zendaya, Rihanna and Rita Ora to name just a few, and their stylists will no doubt have been working their fingers to the bone, honing their looks for surely the most glamorous red carpet in the world and we're watching live to bring you all the best looks.. . 

The 2025 Met Gala's Best Dressed Guests:

Zendaya© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zendaya

Everyone's favourite Met Gala attendee Zendaya looked immaculate in a bright white suit complete with tie and matching hat. 

Whoopi Goldberg wears a black and white ensemble plus top hat and brogues. © John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg opted for a monochrome ensemble by American designer Thom Browne. 

Diana Ross wears a white dress with matching cape and hat, all trimmed with fluffy feathers. © David Fisher/Shutterstock

Diana Ross

Oh we bow down to the Queen! Pop icon Diana Ross looked sensational in a dramatic white feathered ensemble that rivalled Rihanna's iconic omelette dress (worn to the 2020 MEt Gala) in terms of size. 

Sarah Snook wears a long black maxi jacket teamed with satin trousers and black heels. © David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sarah Snook

Succession star and Broadway actress Sarah Snook opted for a dramatic menswear inspired look. 

Pamela Anderson© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson looked exquisite in a sculpted gown composed entirely of glittering silver beads, teamed with a cute new hair do, a flicky bob with a micro fringe. Excellent work. 

Venus Williams wears a green mini dress with pleated skirt and long jacket with embellished details on the labels and cuffs. © David Fisher/Shutterstock

Venus Williams

Tennis sensation Venus Williams wore a dark green mini dress with a dramatic full length jacket with embellished collar and cuffs. 

Sadie Sink wears a black dress with train, paired with a short lace black cape and her hair is styled in a bun. © David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sadie Sink

Actress Sadie Sink wore a black custom Prada gown with amazing lace detailing. 

Maya Hawke wears a pink strapless dress and long mushroom coloured train. Her hair is in a relaxed updo. © David Fisher/Shutterstock

Maya Hawke

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's actress daughter Maya plumped for custom Prada - a stunning strapless dress in the palest pink teamed with a taupe cape. 

Audra McDonald wears a cream maxi dress with matching jacket with train and puff sleeves© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Audra McDonald

American actress and singer looked spectacular in a dramatic cream dress with matching jacket by Harbison Studio.

Coco Jones wears a cream and silber embellished coat dress and matching glittering trousers. © David Fisher/Shutterstock

Coco Jones

American singer, songwriter and actress Coco Jones looked incredible in glittering trousers and an incredibly embellished dress coat, teamed with a mega long braid and Jimmy Choo shoes. 

Sydney Sweeney wears a black glittering full length dress with cut out detail© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney

Everyone's favourite bombshell actress Sydney Sweeney opted for a show stopping black gown with cape detailing (custom Miu Miu) and a slick back bun complete with kiss curls. 

Colman Domingo© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

For his second outfit of the evening actor Colman Domingo opted for a seriously chic monochrome suit with matching floral corsage, also by Valentino. 

WATCH: Best Met Gala looks

Pharrell Wiliams wears a white double breasted suit jacket, teamed with white shirt and tie and black flared trousers© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams

Looking razor sharp, Co Chair Pharrell Williams opted for a double breasted blazer embellished with pearls, teamed with a white shirt and tie and black flares by Louis Vuitton. 

Colman Domingo wears a black cape with intricate silver beaded detail and Lewis Hamilton wears a white suit with cropped jacket, black shoes and a white beret© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton

Met Gala Co-Chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton both looked utterly breathtaking, with Colman sporting Valentino paired with Boucheron jewellery and Lewis custom Wales Bonner. 

Anna Wintour wears an icy blue silk dress and a long blue coat teamed with several beaded necklaces© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour

Fashion boss Anna Wintour opted for her classic style - a long silk dress paired with a coat in a complimentary tone by Louis Vuitton and her iconic immaculate bob. 

La La Anthony wears a black strapess jumpsuit and over the top a one-sided grey tulle maxi jacket with dramatic high collar. © David Fisher/Shutterstock

La La Anthony

TV personality La La Anthony went for super dramatic grey tulle and a strapless black jumpsuit (custom Atelier Biser) teamed with Jimmy Choo shoes. 

Emma Chamberlain wears a halterneck pinstripe dress with label collar and cut out detail on the hip, paired with black mesh elbow length gloves© Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Emma Chamberlain

Internet sensation Emma Chamberlain opted for a classic pinstripe custom look by Courrèges.

Teyana Taylor wears an elaborate black suit, with red platform shoes, headscarf, feathered cape and cane. © David Fisher/Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor

American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor brought high drama to the red carpet in custom Marc Jacobs. 

