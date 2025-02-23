Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best beauty looks at the SAG Awards 2025
Take a peep at the stunning hair and makeup moments from this year’s awards ceremony…

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
32 minutes ago
Awards season is officially in full swing, and ahead of next week’s Oscars, stars flocked to the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet sporting some seriously stunning jaws and jaw-dropping jewellery to match.

This year is the 31st SAG Awards ceremony, dedicated to honouring the standout performances in film and TV over the past 12 months and Kristen Bell is on hosting duty.

From classic Hollywood glam and glitz to colourful eyeshadow and intricate manicures, here are all the best beauty moments from this year’s red carpet. 

The best hair and beauty moments at the SAG Awards 2025

Elle Fanning© Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Actress Elle Fanning has always embraced old-school Hollywood glamour and looks so darn good with a red lip.

Top marks for the long bob with flicked ends and the fresh, dewy skin that left her freckles on show. 

Joey King© WireImage

Joey King

Actress Joey has quietly become one of our favourite red carpet dressers and we love her unexpected choices that are anything but predictable.

The perfect partner for this quirky collared dress? Doll like lashes and subtle glimmers of highlight in the corner of each eye.

Hannah Dodd© WireImage

Hannah Dodd

We adore Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd's Classic English Rose approach to dressing, and this soft blush and lip combo is the perfect accompaniment to her regal Miu Miu gown.

Marissa Bode© Variety via Getty Images

Marissa Bode

Wicked star Marissa Bode looked to the past for her red carpet beauty inspiration. This sleek bun that nodded to 1920s finger waves would look perfectly at home on a bridal up do mood board we reckon. 

Zooey Deschanel© WireImage

Zooey Deschanel

There aren't many people in the world whose hair is arguably as famous as they are, but actress Zooey's thick chocolate locks certainly come close. Worn in her classic retro style, we wonder how much hairspray she got through while getting ready... 

Rosalind Eleazar© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rosalind Eleazar

Slow Horses star Rosalind looked worlds apart from her flustered MI5 agent alter ego with glossy lips, a gently smokey eye and a Hollywood-worthy up do. 

Justine Lupe© WireImage

Justine Lupe

Our obsession with actress Justine Lupe's hair began when we first caught sight of her in hit sensation Succession. Her gorgeous, rich shade of glossy blonde is the perfect pairing for her gorgeous blue dress. 

Haley Kalil© WireImage

Haley Kalil

Internet sensation Haley Kalil always goes for full bombastic glamour at red carpet events, and we're so here for it. 

Her seriously sparkly gown was teamed with 90s supermodel makeup - lashings of blush and perfectly polished brows. 

Sofia Carson© Getty Images

Sofia Carson

American actress and singer Sofia Carson went for high octane glamour in keeping with her Elie Saab couture gown. 

She sported the shiniest side part we've seen in a long time, teamed with seriously 60s inspired fluttery lashes and pink glossy lips. 

Úrsula Corberó© WireImage

Úrsula Corberó

A gold star for Spanish actress Úrsula and her utterly perfect curtain bangs. For makeup, she opted for perfectly precise black eyeliner on her waterline and a soft cream manicure that matched her Loewe mini dress perfectly. 

Sarah Solemani© Getty Images

Sarah Solemani

Brit actress  Sarah Solemani plumped for a pillar box red pout and loose, tousled waves for her hair. Like many guests, she opted for an utterly classic manicure in a barely-there nude shade. 

