The best beauty looks at the SAG Awards 2025

Awards season is officially in full swing, and ahead of next week’s Oscars, stars flocked to the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet sporting some seriously stunning jaws and jaw-dropping jewellery to match.

This year is the 31st SAG Awards ceremony, dedicated to honouring the standout performances in film and TV over the past 12 months and Kristen Bell is on hosting duty.

From classic Hollywood glam and glitz to colourful eyeshadow and intricate manicures, here are all the best beauty moments from this year’s red carpet.

The best hair and beauty moments at the SAG Awards 2025

© Getty Images Elle Fanning Actress Elle Fanning has always embraced old-school Hollywood glamour and looks so darn good with a red lip. Top marks for the long bob with flicked ends and the fresh, dewy skin that left her freckles on show.

© WireImage Joey King Actress Joey has quietly become one of our favourite red carpet dressers and we love her unexpected choices that are anything but predictable. The perfect partner for this quirky collared dress? Doll like lashes and subtle glimmers of highlight in the corner of each eye.

© WireImage Hannah Dodd We adore Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd's Classic English Rose approach to dressing, and this soft blush and lip combo is the perfect accompaniment to her regal Miu Miu gown.

© Variety via Getty Images Marissa Bode Wicked star Marissa Bode looked to the past for her red carpet beauty inspiration. This sleek bun that nodded to 1920s finger waves would look perfectly at home on a bridal up do mood board we reckon.

© WireImage Zooey Deschanel There aren't many people in the world whose hair is arguably as famous as they are, but actress Zooey's thick chocolate locks certainly come close. Worn in her classic retro style, we wonder how much hairspray she got through while getting ready...

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Rosalind Eleazar Slow Horses star Rosalind looked worlds apart from her flustered MI5 agent alter ego with glossy lips, a gently smokey eye and a Hollywood-worthy up do.

© WireImage Justine Lupe Our obsession with actress Justine Lupe's hair began when we first caught sight of her in hit sensation Succession. Her gorgeous, rich shade of glossy blonde is the perfect pairing for her gorgeous blue dress.

© WireImage Haley Kalil Internet sensation Haley Kalil always goes for full bombastic glamour at red carpet events, and we're so here for it. Her seriously sparkly gown was teamed with 90s supermodel makeup - lashings of blush and perfectly polished brows.

© Getty Images Sofia Carson American actress and singer Sofia Carson went for high octane glamour in keeping with her Elie Saab couture gown. She sported the shiniest side part we've seen in a long time, teamed with seriously 60s inspired fluttery lashes and pink glossy lips.

© WireImage Úrsula Corberó A gold star for Spanish actress Úrsula and her utterly perfect curtain bangs. For makeup, she opted for perfectly precise black eyeliner on her waterline and a soft cream manicure that matched her Loewe mini dress perfectly.