The 7 best beauty tech tools for a glow-up on the go 

With travel back on the agenda and beauty routines needing to work harder in less time, portable tech tools are the new essentials.

Whether you’re jetting off on a city break, squeezing in skincare between meetings or heading straight from the gym to dinner, portable beauty tech is the ultimate game-changer. Gone are the days of sacrificing results for convenience - today’s compact devices deliver salon-level treatments from the palm of your hand.

© Pintrest On the go top up's is becoming an important part of our beauty regime's

From microcurrent wands and LED masks to cordless hair tools and smart cleansers, these sleek gadgets are designed to slip into your suitcase or handbag with ease. Think glow-boosting facials mid-flight, frizz-free hair on arrival, and puffiness-zapping eye tools before a night out. If you’re looking to upgrade your routine with maximum impact and minimal faff, these are the on-the-go beauty devices worth knowing.

Here’s our pick of the best on-the-go beauty tech to invest in now for a glow on-the-go:

© Ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener ghd Sleek hair, anywhere! Ghd’s most travel-friendly tool heats up fast and delivers frizz-free styles in a flash. Its compact size means you can fit it in your purse and use anywhere and anytime. It's the ultimate day-to-night hair hero. £299.00 AT GHD HAIR

© Omnilux Blemish Eraser Omnilux Mini If you're looking for a compact LED device look no further than the Omnilux Mini Blemish Eraser. It's designed to target breakouts with clinically proven blue and red light therapy. Rechargeable and travel-friendly, it’s ideal for quick, targeted spot treatment on the go. £96.00 AT OMNILUX

© GESKE Warm & Cool Eye Energiser GESKE Refresh tired eyes in seconds with this compact device. It uses alternating temperature therapy to reduce puffiness, soothe fatigue and visibly brighten the under-eye area. Whether you’re recovering from a long flight or a late night, this sleek gadget is your new go-to for an instant wide-awake look.

£59.95 AT BOOTS

© Beauty Bay Advanced Skincare Wand Solawave This is a multi-tasking tool combining red light therapy and a facial massage. Over time it will smooth, lift and boost the radiance of your skin. The wand also encourages collagen production. This sleek, travel-friendly design makes it perfect for daily use.

£135.00 AT BEAUTY BAY

© Look Fantastic Skinesis The Facialift Sarah Chapman This unique facial tool is designed to mimic fast tapping, pinching and knuckling massage techniques. The wishbone-shaped facial tool features eight wheels and nodules that gently roll over the skin to promote more defined contours. With regular use, the facial massager helps to minimise the appearance of puffiness, encouraging firmer-looking skin. Perfect! £38.00 AT LOOK FANTASTIC

© Boots Age-r Booster Pro Medicube This Hailey Bieber co-signed device was the talk of the beauty world after her stamp of approval. It's designed to firm, tone and rejuvenate the skin using radiofrequency and LED light therapy. Compact yet powerful, it targets fine lines, improves elasticity and boosts collagen. £389.00 AT BOOTS

© John Lewis TheraFace Pro Therabody A handful of A-listers have co-signed the Theraface Pro as a must-have in their skincare routine. From Karlie Kloss to Sydney Sweeney - this is a beloved beauty tool. Why? This muscle-therapy device is designed to sculpt, de-puff, improve skin tone and reduce wrinkles. It also offers a customisable, spa-like experience at home or on the go. A no brainer investment piece... £375.00 AT JOHN LEWIS

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty tech tools chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry, who is knowledgable and well informed personally rates.

Price: All the tools featured have been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from under £50 to luxury buys but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.