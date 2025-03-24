Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Aries 2025

Besides being leading figures in their industries, what do Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Emma Watson, Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Keira Knightley, Jessica Chastain, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Anya Taylor Joy have in common? All are iconic Aries women who embody the star sign in all its glory.

Fiery, fearless, and always five steps ahead, Aries women are the trendsetters of the zodiac. They thrive on excitement, spontaneity, and competition, craving adrenaline-fuelled experiences and unapologetic fashion.

With their innate confidence and go-getter attitude, they gravitate toward statement pieces, bold colours, and anything that exudes main character energy. Think luxury leather jackets, playful graphics, designer sunglasses, or a vibrant pair of kicks. Oh, and don’t forget the avant garde jewellery.

Beauty-wise, a power red lipstick, luxury body scrub or high-performance skincare suits their fast-paced lifestyle and will help their confidence to shine even brighter.

In terms of what to avoid when gifting these confident signs, Aries despise indecisiveness and anything that feels stagnant. They loathe routine, boredom, and waiting - patience is not their strong suit. Fake niceties and passive-aggressive behavior frustrate them; they prefer honesty, even if it’s blunt. Weakness, hesitation, and lack of ambition? Total turn-offs for this fiery sign.

In short? When shopping for an Aries, go big or go home.

Discover the best gifts for Aries below and treat them to something they’ll cherish forever.

Best gifts for Aries 2025:

J'Adoro Aries SS Tee Aries Fairly self-explanatory this one, but a great excuse to invest in some new off-duty attire. Aries' logo tees have garnered a cult following - perfect for at-home mooching and weekend coffee dates. £70.00 AT ARIES

Blue Mini Sequin Shopper Bag JW Anderson Add a touch of mermaid magic to your accessories arsenal with JW Anderson's sequinned bag in a stunning shade of vibrant aqua. The ultimate statement piece for partying the night away. Bold and brilliant, just like your beloved Aries. £200.00 AT SSENSE

Zodiac Art Coin Necklace Rachel Jackson The 'Zodiac Art Coin Necklace' from Rachel Jackson London is a stunning gold pendant featuring intricate zodiac-inspired artwork. This elegant piece is perfect for astrology lovers, offering a stylish, personal touch to any outfit. £95.00 AT RACHEL JACKSON

Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Tracksuit Bottoms Adidas Aries are always on-the-go, so the 'Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Pants' by Adidas are set to be a win. Featuring a relaxed fit and iconic 3-stripe design, they’re crafted from smooth tricot fabric - ideal for casual wear or sporty outfits. £60.00 AT ADIDAS

Lwt Bird Head Toque Arc'teryx Aries love being active and outdoors, hence the Arc'teryx beanie. Available in several striking shades, this cool-girl knitted number is reserved for bold adventurers with big ambitions. £40.00 AT ELLIS BRIGHAM

Bum Bum Body Scrub Sol De Janeiro Indulge in the ultimate body luxury with Sol de Janeiro’s 'Bum Bum Body Scrub' - a sensorial blend of ultra-fine crushed cupuaçu seeds and nourishing oils. This Brazilian-inspired exfoliator polishes, smooths, and leaves skin irresistibly soft, allowing the glowing confidence of an Aries to shine even more brightly. £31.20 AT SPACE NK

MEXICO 66 Onitsuka Tiger Immortalised in Kill Bill Vol. 1, Onitsuka Tiger’s 'Mexico 66' trainers have transcended Tarantino’s cult classic. Worn by Uma Thurman, Prince William, and Gen Z trendsetters alike, this bold, retro-inspired sneaker merges heritage design with effortlessly cool, modern appeal. Stay bold, Aries. £150.00 AT ONITSUKA TIGER

Precious Star Necklace Pink City Prints The easiest way to please a playful Aries? Colour. Eye-catching pieces are their kryptonite, making Pink City Prints' gorgeous necklace, which features seven star-shaped gemstones, including garnet, carnelian, lemon topaz, chrysoprase, turquoise, amethyst, and rose quartz, a truly touching gesture. £135.00 AT PINK CITY PRINTS

Rummy Shorts Alemais A modish blend of sporty-chic and rainbow hues, Alemais' spectacular summer shorts showcased a vibrant, eclectic print and a relaxed silhouette with a touch of artistic flair. £130.00 AT END.

Beaded Shoe Charm Set Anthropologie Inject your look with personality courtesy of these adorable shoe charms by Anthropologie. Kitsch and cute in equal measure. £18.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

