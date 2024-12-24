How to switch up your skincare routine for the winter months

Winter is well underway and we can’t help but ache for spring. Granted, the colder months are made more bearable by the certain sartorial joys - think luxe thigh-high boots, glossy tights and plush wool coats.
But beauty-wise, it feels as though there’s less to look forward to. Especially, considering how winter can wreak total havoc on your skin.
Fierce gales and parky temperatures alongside intense blasts of central heating can deplete the moisture within your skin barrier, resulting in dryness and an uncomfortable, tight feeling. But how do you combat this?
H! Fashion spoke to Dr Ivy, Aesthetic Doctor and Founder Academy Face Design and Amy Peterson, Medical Aesthetician and founder of Miami based clinic, Skincare by Amy Peterson for some expert tips and product recommendations.
Dry, Dehydrated Skin
Dr Ivy finds during the winter, the drop in temperature in conjunction with central heating leads to our skin getting drier and more dehydrated. She tells H! Fashion, "It’s essential to switch to serums that contain hydrating ingredients. Hyaluronic acid is key, which can help attract and retain moisture." Ingredients like ceramides and peptides can strengthen the skin's barrier and prevent moisture loss."
Adding, "Also antioxidants like vitamin E can help nourish the skin and protect it from environmental stressors. These ingredients can work in combination to hydrate, nourish, and protect dry skin, improving its overall health and appearance."
When it comes to your skin, dryness refers to when its lacking oil and is also especially common among people who continue to use actives such as retinoids through the winter. If you don't want to press pause on your vitamin A usage, consider also incorporating fatty acid-rich oils that can help restore your skin barrier and keep it feeling satiated.
The Balanced Cleanser
Incorporating a rich, unctuous balm or oil cleanser into your evening routine should leave your skin feeling balanced and comfortable after removing any makeup, SPF and impurities.
The Nourishing Serum
The Rich Oil
Fatty acid-rich oils are great for replenishing the skin barrier and making dry, dull skin appear brighter and healthier.
The Heavy Moisturiser
Amy emphasises the importance of incorporating a heavy moisturiser and a hydrating serum into your routine to lock in moisture. "One product I always recommend during the winter is The Rich Cream from Augustinus Bader. This is one of my top moisturisers for hydration during the cooler months because it is packed with powerful hydrating ingredients that protect and soothe the skin," she tells H! Fashion.
Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate
Amy also suggests adding an extra step in your routine for the colder months. "Additionally, using a gentle exfoliator will help remove dead skin cells and allow your products to penetrate better, she explains. "A mild but impactful exfoliator I love to use in the winter is the MBR Enzyme Cleansing Booster. It gently purifies the skin while deeply detoxifying." For an extra boost, she advises adding a humidifier to your home routine to help maintain your skin’s moisture during the dry season.
Don't Forget SPF
"When the temperatures drop, people tend to forget it’s still imperative to apply sunscreen daily, especially if you partake in outdoor activities like skiing, running and ice skating, " explains Dr Ivy. "I like La Roche Posay’s Cicaplast Baume B5 + 50 as it really helps to heal chaffed skin while adding essential high SPF protection." She adds, "Don’t forget to apply it to the hands if they are exposed, which will also combat chaffing and redness"
Chapped Lips
Luscious pouts can become susceptible to dryness due to the lack of sebaceous glands and our tendency to lick them when they're dry. "A hydrating lip balm is also essential and again, if you are doing outdoor winter sports like skiing, invest in one with an SPF, " says Dr Ivy.
The Restorative Balm
Lip balm is a winter must-have. It helps repair the barrier and provides a shield to licking and mouth-breathing at night, especially if you have a cold. Avoid irritants like fragrance, colourants and anything tingly, like peppermint oil.
The Gentle Scrub
I can't bear flakiness on my lips, not only because it feels horrid, but because lipstick looks so uneven layered over the top. Makeup artists swear by a simple lip scrub beforehand for a flawless finish, and I'm very much in agreement.
The Refreshing Spritz
An optional extra, I love a humectant-packed mist to restore my moisture levels after the liquid exfoliant stage.
Although Amy advices incorporating weekly face masks into your routine like the Crème Masque Vernix from Biologique Recherche, her number one tip for achieving your best winter skin is getting regular facials to maintain that healthy, radiant glow. "Find an esthetician who can tailor treatments to hydrate and rejuvenate your complexion. Customizable facials are key and offer the most effective results and are an amazing investment in maintaining your skin's best health during the cold winter months," she concludes.
How we chose:
- Ingredients: All the product inclusions have been specifically chosen to combat classic winter skin woes and therefore contain ingredients such as humectants and fatty acid-rich oils.
- Efficacy: My selections are high-performing products that I (Hello! Fashion's resident beauty obsessive Aaliyah Harry) personally really rate and have co-signed with skincare experts, and have found to be effective on my own skin during the winter.
