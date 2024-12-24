How to switch up your skincare routine for the winter months

Winter is well underway and we can’t help but ache for spring. Granted, the colder months are made more bearable by the certain sartorial joys - think luxe thigh-high boots, glossy tights and plush wool coats.

But beauty-wise, it feels as though there’s less to look forward to. Especially, considering how winter can wreak total havoc on your skin.

© Getty Winter weather can be very harsh on the skin

Fierce gales and parky temperatures alongside intense blasts of central heating can deplete the moisture within your skin barrier, resulting in dryness and an uncomfortable, tight feeling. But how do you combat this?

H! Fashion spoke to Dr Ivy, Aesthetic Doctor and Founder Academy Face Design and Amy Peterson, Medical Aesthetician and founder of Miami based clinic, Skincare by Amy Peterson for some expert tips and product recommendations.

Dry, Dehydrated Skin

Dr Ivy finds during the winter, the drop in temperature in conjunction with central heating leads to our skin getting drier and more dehydrated. She tells H! Fashion, "It’s essential to switch to serums that contain hydrating ingredients. Hyaluronic acid is key, which can help attract and retain moisture." Ingredients like ceramides and peptides can strengthen the skin's barrier and prevent moisture loss."

Adding, "Also antioxidants like vitamin E can help nourish the skin and protect it from environmental stressors. These ingredients can work in combination to hydrate, nourish, and protect dry skin, improving its overall health and appearance."

When it comes to your skin, dryness refers to when its lacking oil and is also especially common among people who continue to use actives such as retinoids through the winter. If you don't want to press pause on your vitamin A usage, consider also incorporating fatty acid-rich oils that can help restore your skin barrier and keep it feeling satiated.

The Balanced Cleanser

Incorporating a rich, unctuous balm or oil cleanser into your evening routine should leave your skin feeling balanced and comfortable after removing any makeup, SPF and impurities.

Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm - Emma Hardie

With a delightful spa-like scent, Emma Hardie's Moringa Cleansing Balm is a cult skincare classic for excellent reason. It melts and removes makeup like a dream, thoroughly cleansing the pores while always leaving my skin feeling generously nourished. £47.00 AT SPACE NK

The Nourishing Serum

Repair Serum NAC Y2 - 111SKIN

Dr Ivy's pick for a hydrating serum and a staple in my routine. The cooling, velvety texture of this product absorbs effortlessly into my skin, leaving it feeling immediately nourished, softer, and more hydrated.

£125.00 AT SPACE NK

The Rich Oil

Fatty acid-rich oils are great for replenishing the skin barrier and making dry, dull skin appear brighter and healthier.

Restoration Oil - Oskia

Supple and soothing, Oskia's Restoration Oil never fails to make my skin appear healthier and more energised the morning after before-bed application. Formulated with African acmella, evening primrose, heart seed vine and echium, the scent is also utterly captivating. £81.00 AT SPACE NK

The Heavy Moisturiser

Amy emphasises the importance of incorporating a heavy moisturiser and a hydrating serum into your routine to lock in moisture. "One product I always recommend during the winter is The Rich Cream from Augustinus Bader. This is one of my top moisturisers for hydration during the cooler months because it is packed with powerful hydrating ingredients that protect and soothe the skin," she tells H! Fashion.

Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate

Amy also suggests adding an extra step in your routine for the colder months. "Additionally, using a gentle exfoliator will help remove dead skin cells and allow your products to penetrate better, she explains. "A mild but impactful exfoliator I love to use in the winter is the MBR Enzyme Cleansing Booster. It gently purifies the skin while deeply detoxifying." For an extra boost, she advises adding a humidifier to your home routine to help maintain your skin’s moisture during the dry season.

Enzyme Cleansing Booster - MBR

This revitalizing and purifying product is a deep-pore enzymatic powder cleanser, refining skin texture and reviving dull skin for a radiant and even complexion.

£185.00 AT PARFUM DREAMS

Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde PH04 - Dyson

This is a one-time luxury purchase for life long impact. This purifies the whole room and helps to create a clean air - helping your environment and skin year round.

£699 AT DYSON UK

Don't Forget SPF

"When the temperatures drop, people tend to forget it’s still imperative to apply sunscreen daily, especially if you partake in outdoor activities like skiing, running and ice skating, " explains Dr Ivy. "I like La Roche Posay’s Cicaplast Baume B5 + 50 as it really helps to heal chaffed skin while adding essential high SPF protection." She adds, "Don’t forget to apply it to the hands if they are exposed, which will also combat chaffing and redness"

Cicaplast B5+ Baume SPF50 - La Roche-Posay

This balm is a must-have to combat sensitive, irritated skin. This ultra nourishing cream soothes your hands so comfort is restored. It's also multi use so can be applied to body, face and lips. £12.00 AT BOOTS

Chapped Lips

Luscious pouts can become susceptible to dryness due to the lack of sebaceous glands and our tendency to lick them when they're dry. "A hydrating lip balm is also essential and again, if you are doing outdoor winter sports like skiing, invest in one with an SPF, " says Dr Ivy.

The Restorative Balm

Lip balm is a winter must-have. It helps repair the barrier and provides a shield to licking and mouth-breathing at night, especially if you have a cold. Avoid irritants like fragrance, colourants and anything tingly, like peppermint oil.

Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick SPF 15 - Elizabeth Arden

I suffer from roughness across the surface of my lips practically all year round, especially so in the winter. I am now devoted to Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick SPF 15 helps moisturise, soften and smooth your lips and sloughs away any flakiness or chapped lips. £19.00 AT BOOTS

The Gentle Scrub

I can't bear flakiness on my lips, not only because it feels horrid, but because lipstick looks so uneven layered over the top. Makeup artists swear by a simple lip scrub beforehand for a flawless finish, and I'm very much in agreement.

Bubblegum Lip Scrub - Lush

An oldie but a goodie, Lush's jojoba oil-infused sugar lip scrub is cheap, cheerful and effective. Simply apply it with your finger and buff away any dead skin before wiping it off with a warm flannel.

£7.00 AT LUSH

The Refreshing Spritz

An optional extra, I love a humectant-packed mist to restore my moisture levels after the liquid exfoliant stage.

Rose Hydrating Mist - MV Skintherapy

Uplifting and fragrant, MV Skintherapy's Rose Hydrating Mist is one of my most-adored spritzes. Containing a blend of rose-derived oils, it smells gorgeous and is great for flights. When I'm not travelling, mine lives in the fridge. £31.00 AT NATURISIMO

Although Amy advices incorporating weekly face masks into your routine like the Crème Masque Vernix from Biologique Recherche, her number one tip for achieving your best winter skin is getting regular facials to maintain that healthy, radiant glow. "Find an esthetician who can tailor treatments to hydrate and rejuvenate your complexion. Customizable facials are key and offer the most effective results and are an amazing investment in maintaining your skin's best health during the cold winter months," she concludes.

How we chose:

Ingredients: All the product inclusions have been specifically chosen to combat classic winter skin woes and therefore contain ingredients such as humectants and fatty acid-rich oils.

All the product inclusions have been specifically chosen to combat classic winter skin woes and therefore contain ingredients such as humectants and fatty acid-rich oils. Efficacy: My selections are high-performing products that I (Hello! Fashion's resident beauty obsessive Aaliyah Harry) personally really rate and have co-signed with skincare experts, and have found to be effective on my own skin during the winter.

