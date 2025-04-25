Body bronzers are the cheat code to fake tanning - minus the streaks and commitment

Want the glow without the faff? Body bronzers are your summer beauty shortcut - offering instant colour, zero streaks, and absolutely no long-term commitment.
I often find myself reaching for this product which gives me that 'just stepped off the plane from the Caribbean glow' ( without actually ever going on holiday or tanning).
The lack of commitment from these products is the best part. They give an instant wash-off colour – unlike fake tan, which develops over several hours and can last for days. With body bronzers, you can apply them just before going out, get your glow, and simply rinse it off in the shower. No worrying about patchy fading, stained sheets, or waiting for the colour to develop. They’re perfect for last-minute plans or one-night-only bronzed looks.
Body bronzers aren’t just for lighter complexions – they’re incredible for enhancing the natural radiance of deeper skin tones too. I reach for formulas with rich bronze, copper or gold undertones rather than cool or ashy shades. Oils and illuminators like Fenty’s Body Lava or NUXE’s Huile Prodigieuse.
Tips for Flawless Body Bronzer Application
Exfoliate first: Smooth skin helps prevent patchiness. Gently exfoliate and moisturise dry areas like knees, ankles and elbows.
Use a mitt or brush: This ensures even coverage and helps you blend seamlessly, avoiding streaks and over-application.
Build gradually: Start with a small amount and add more as needed – especially around bony or jointed areas where product tends to collect.
Let it set: Allow a few minutes for the bronzer to dry before dressing to avoid transfer.
Mix with moisturiser: For a subtler look or to dilute intense colour, blend the product with your favourite body lotion.
Here are our top picks for the best transfer-resistant glow-givers:
How we chose:
- Performance and personal testimony: The body bronzer's chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.
- High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from high street to luxury buys but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.
