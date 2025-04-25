Body bronzers are the cheat code to fake tanning - minus the streaks and commitment

Want the glow without the faff? Body bronzers are your summer beauty shortcut - offering instant colour, zero streaks, and absolutely no long-term commitment.

I often find myself reaching for this product which gives me that 'just stepped off the plane from the Caribbean glow' ( without actually ever going on holiday or tanning).

The lack of commitment from these products is the best part. They give an instant wash-off colour – unlike fake tan, which develops over several hours and can last for days. With body bronzers, you can apply them just before going out, get your glow, and simply rinse it off in the shower. No worrying about patchy fading, stained sheets, or waiting for the colour to develop. They’re perfect for last-minute plans or one-night-only bronzed looks.

© Pintrest

Body bronzers aren’t just for lighter complexions – they’re incredible for enhancing the natural radiance of deeper skin tones too. I reach for formulas with rich bronze, copper or gold undertones rather than cool or ashy shades. Oils and illuminators like Fenty’s Body Lava or NUXE’s Huile Prodigieuse.

Tips for Flawless Body Bronzer Application

Exfoliate first: Smooth skin helps prevent patchiness. Gently exfoliate and moisturise dry areas like knees, ankles and elbows.

Use a mitt or brush: This ensures even coverage and helps you blend seamlessly, avoiding streaks and over-application.

Build gradually: Start with a small amount and add more as needed – especially around bony or jointed areas where product tends to collect.

© @aaliyahharry After using body bronzers, my skin has an instant glow

Let it set: Allow a few minutes for the bronzer to dry before dressing to avoid transfer.

Mix with moisturiser: For a subtler look or to dilute intense colour, blend the product with your favourite body lotion.

Here are our top picks for the best transfer-resistant glow-givers:

© Lookfantastic GlowMotions Copacabana Bronze Glow Oil Sol de Janeiro This cult-favourite oil blends skincare and body makeup seamlessly. Packed with cupuaçu butter and coconut oil, it hydrates while delivering a golden-bronze shimmer that flatters every skin tone. It leaves limbs looking glossy, nourished, and subtly scented with the brand’s iconic Cheirosa ’62 fragrance. It's a standout product for me - I always apply it on my skin before a beach day or for a glowy boost on a night out.

£35.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

© Boots Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer Fenty Beauty Rihanna’s answer to full-body glow, this shimmering liquid highlighter glides on effortlessly. The finish is dewy and radiant, making your skin look expensive. A little goes a long way, and while it’s not transfer-proof, it makes up for it in the wow factor. £42.00 AT BOOTS

© Lookfantastic Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Multi-Purpose Dry Oil NUXE A luxurious French pharmacy favourite, this dry oil adds a subtle gold shimmer to skin while softening it with botanical oils. The ultra-fine golden particles reflect light beautifully on both fair and deeper skin tones, creating a healthy, sunkissed look without any greasiness.

£22.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

© REFY Body Glow REFY REFY’s viral body gloss is all about radiant, hydrated skin with a glass-like finish. It’s non-sticky, light-reflective and has a barely-there tint that works on all skin tones. Use it on legs, collarbones and shoulders for a sculpted, dewy glow.

£28.00 AT REFY

© Boots Instant Glow Body Bronzer St Tropez This lightweight cream gives you a natural-looking tan with instant colour payoff and zero development time. It’s streak-free, transfer-resistant, and easily washes off in the shower. The neutral undertone makes it a great option for all complexions.

£15.00 AT BOOTS

© Cult Beauty Major Glow - All Over Glow Balm Patrick Ta This is another go-to for a special occasion. Ideal for swiping across your complexion and limbs, this gloss is laced with micro-fine pearls to grant your skin with a just-stepped-out-of-the-water dewy sheen. The decadent formula is infused with ultra-nourishing jojoba oil to soothe, protect and replenish moisture levels, while shea butter esters hydrate and soften your skin for next-level radiance.

£46.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The body bronzer's chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from high street to luxury buys but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.