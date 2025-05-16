Inside AJ Odudu’s Big Brother glam: her makeup artist breaks down every major look

Although we all love the drama of hit reality show Big Brother, this spring’s celebrity edition delivered even more dramatic yet iconic moments. But for beauty lovers watching at home, it wasn’t just the drama we were glued to - it was the glam. Co-host AJ Odudu served high fashion and statement makeup looks every single night.

But who’s behind the glow? Meet celebrity makeup artist Thembi Mkandla, from Leeds. Thembi began her career on a MAC Cosmetic's counter before teaming up with AJ - then a rising presenter - back in 2016. “We’ve worked together for so long, it’s like a sisterhood,” Thembi reveals to H! Fashion.

We’ve got such a good relationship, and she really trusts me - which is amazing. Most of the time, when she sits down, it’s not even a case of, ‘Oh, I want to do this or that’. She just sits down and I start doing her makeup. Halfway through, she’ll ask, ‘What are we doing today?’- that’s how much trust she puts in me to deliver.”

When it comes to Big Brother, the glam process is a carefully curated art.“Thomas, her incredible stylist, pulls together all the fashion looks. Once they’re finalised, Thomas sends a presentation over to Remy and Carl - who do AJ’s hair-and me. That’s when I can start thinking about what makeup I want to do, and they can plan the hair. It’s a full team vision.”."

© @sofi.adams.photo Thembi (L) working on AJ Odudu's makeup

Thembi describes their working dynamic as a fun, collaborative space:“The whole team have formed friendships from working together for so long. When I’m there, it doesn’t even feel like work sometimes. There are no egos, so we’re all able to bounce ideas off each other. We just want to create something beautiful- and I think that shows in every look.” She adds: “Some of the best makeup looks happen when we just go with the flow on the day.”

We never want to do references that look like costumes - we take inspiration and modernise it.

From skin prep secrets to high-street favourites and pro techniques, here’s exactly how each of AJ’s most talked-about looks came together.

Launch Night: Golden Glamour Meets Cher-Inspired Elegance

“We had this Cher reference,” her makeup artist explains. “AJ wore a catsuit with feathers, so we didn't want the makeup and hair to do too much. They wanted her hair to look effortless and replicate Cher's long hair. We never want to copy references literally - it’s about being inspired, not costume-y.”

To complement the warm golden-brown tones of the catsuit and AJ’s skin, the makeup leaned into a tonal golden bronze story. Her eyes was softly sculpted using various browns and a luminous pop of gold pigment in the inner corner. Thembi said: "It was all about all these different shades of the golden brown, it was just all very tonal."

© @sofi.adams.photo AJ Odudu for the launch of Big Brother

Styling: @thomasgeorgewulbern Hair: @remilaide

As for her AJ's skin it was glowing and the celebrity artist reveals that this is the most important step in any of her looks. "This is my aesthetic when I'm doing anyone's makeup. Sometimes the look needs to be natural or full beat, but even when I'm doing it full, I like to see the skin. Skin is the biggest thing for me.

She continues, "You could do this amazing eye but if the skin doesn't look amazing because that's the first thing that you see, it's like you don't really appreciate the beauty of the look. So I always want skin to look really healthy. I always put a lot of time into skin prep."

Finally, for that gorgeous gold-toned ombre lip, she used LOréal Paris' Paradise Khol in Espresso topped off with Pat McGrath's Blitz Gold lipgloss.

Base: NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation or Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear

Skin prep staples: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Pixie Eye Patches and Pure Soul's Korean Sheet Masks

For added impact, a light cream base was used under the pigment for maximum payoff - “you get that real pop when you layer a powder pigment over a cream base,” she adds.

First Eviction Night: Tailored & Feline

“Because AJ was in that suit, the vibe leaned slightly androgynous. Her hair was slicked back, and I wanted to add a little bit something extra to it, so I did that double line on her eyes, " she says. 'We played with her eye shape and tried to make it look more feline and AJ also has amazing bone structure, so I always want to enhance that.”

The look also focused on a strong sculpt, ombré nude lips - a signature AJ look. “She always wants a gloss to finish,” the artist laughs. “Even if I suggest a matte lip, she’ll say, ‘Put the gloss on!"

© @sofi.adams.photo AJ Odudu for Big Brother

Hair: @carl.campbelll Styling: @thomasgeorgewulbern

Key Products Used:

Double liner detail: Gel liner to create a straight, feline-inspired flick

Lip combo: Brown liner (MAC Chestnut or Maybelline Lifter Liners) + nude centre, topped with gloss (Rimmel or Pat McGrath Lip Gloss in Gold Allure)

Lashes: Ardell or Tatti Lashes .“I always love to layer lashes - those little clusters just give a fluttery, feline effect that finishes the whole look.”

We’ve worked together for so long, it’s like a sisterhood

Late & Live: Fresh-Faced Sparkle

“One of my favourites,” she says of this underrated look. "Obviously all the live eviction looks, we try to make them the big standout ones. So, when we do the Late and Live, we want it to look a bit softer and more relaxed. “AJ wore this blue and lime green bodycon dress with a slick-back ponytail, and I wanted to keep the makeup fresh."

The eye shimmer came courtesy of a Moon Dust Eyeshadow from Urban Decay: "I picked it up earlier that day at an event. It gave the perfect icy contrast to AJ’s deedp skin."

© @shotby.stefan Aj Odudu for Big Brother: Late and Live

Styling: @thomasgeorgewulbern Hair: @remilaide

Key Products Used:

Eye shimmer: Urban Decay Moon Dust Eyeshadow

Blush: Huda Beauty Blush Filter

Lip: Matte nude-pink to balance the cool tones on the eyes

Lashes: Custom lash blend from Amazon clusters

“I also kept the cheek really bronzy using Huda Beauty's Blush Filter's, and the lip soft and pinky. In my head, I was thinking of J.Lo in that LL Cool J All I Have music video,” she shares. “That kind of radiant, fresh vibe that still pops on screen.” Thembi also shared that after some persuading, AJ gave into the idea of a matte lip for this soft look.

Skin is always my focus. If the skin doesn’t look amazing, nothing else really shines.”

Finale Night: Edgy Glam with a Halo Glow

For the series finale, the team wanted something impactful but not overly girly - despite the ultra-feminine dress. “We didn’t want it to be ‘sweet’. We went with lighter, tousled waves and gave the makeup a bit of edge.”

© @sofi.adams.photo Aj Odudu for the Big Brother Final

Hair: @carl.campbelll Styling: @thomasgeorgewulbern

The eyes were the hero here, created using a custom blend of antique gold pigments with a soft halo effect to mimic the metallic tone of AJ’s dress.

Key Products Used:

Pigments: Illamasqua (antique gold) and MAC Cosmetics “Museum Bronze” (discontinued)

Waterline liner: YSL Crushliner in Black

Lashes: Amazon individual clusters and Ardell's Underlashes

Tightline effect: Black liner to define the inner rim

© @sofi.adams.photo Big Brother backstage makeup magic

Thembi's Hero Products for AJ’s Signature Glam

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer – “I can sculpt, conceal, and highlight with it—it’s super versatile.”

A great gel liner - “We love a wing, always.”

Brown lip liner and gloss combo - “Even if it’s minimal makeup, she’s not leaving without gloss!”

Lead image: @sofi.adams.photo