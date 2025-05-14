Cannes Film Festival 2025: The best celebrity beauty looks on the red carpet 

The Cannes Film Festival has once again transformed the Croisette into a dazzling showcase of cinematic glamour and sartorial splendour. While the fashion statements were undeniably iconic, it was the beauty looks that truly stole the spotlight, offering a masterclass in elegance.

Leading the charge was Bella Hadid, who made a triumphant return to Cannes with a striking hair transformation. The supermodel debuted her lightest hair colour in years - a honey-toned blonde first styled in a voluminous updo reminiscent of Pamela Anderson’s signature 90s look and for the red carpet, she opted for a sleek straight style. Complementing her sun-kissed strands, the model opted for bronzy makeup and elegant, soap-polished nails - a fresh take on Riviera chic.

From daring hair transformations to classic makeup revivals, the festival reaffirmed its status as a beacon of beauty inspiration. As the stars continue to shine on the Croisette, their choices continue to surprise us all.

Here are all the best beauty moments from the Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet:

© Getty Images Irina Shayk We are utterly obsessed with the Versace supermodel's unique hair style. She opted for a half-up half-down hair do with an oversized ballerina bun. Irina paired this with her signature glowing skin and nude lipstick. With this look, she is simply the belle of the ball.

© Getty Images Bella Hadid Bella Hadid turned heads as she unveiled her dazzling honey-blonde hue styled sleek and straight. Her makeup featured sun-kissed tones and a radiant glow, perfectly complementing her black pleated Jacquemus dress.



© GC Images Eva Longoria Eva Longoria dazzled in a black and gold gown with a metallic finish - but her glam shined the brightest. She opted for luminous skin, with jet black eyeliner complete with a cat-eye flick. The actress completed her look with rosy pink cheeks and a swipe of nude gloss.



© FilmMagic Halle Berry Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has channeled The White Lotus with this undone wavy bob. Expert hairstylist, Tom Smith told H! Fashion that the Riviera Bob would be the hairstyle of summer 2025 - and it's already showing up on the red carpet.

© WireImage Heidi Klum Heidi Klum kept curtain bangs alive with this red carpet moment. We are obsessed with her choppy layered golden locks on the red carpet.

© AFP via Getty Images Julia Garner Julia Garner's eyeshadow was the key to her glam. Her bold, diffused smoky eye drew all eyes on the red carpet. The actress ripped up the rule book with this look. Although spring is here, who says you still can't dabble in winter glam?

© PA Images via Getty Images Shanina Shaik Australian model Shanina Shaik dazzled on the red carpet with a jet black slicked back bun which allowed her glam to shine through. The It-girl's complexion was lightly sculpted with bold brows. Perfection.

© WireImage Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra brought out the power pony for her starring moment. Her chestnut bronde locks were scraped up into an Ariana Grande classic. As her hair was slicked back, she kept her glam bold with a soft cranberry smoky eye and an ombré nude matte lip.