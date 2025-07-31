Kulfi founder Priyanka Ganjoo on building a beauty brand rooted in South Asian culture

In a beauty industry that’s often left South Asian makeup enthusiasts behind, Priyanka Ganjoo saw a glaring gap. she built a vibrant, joyful brand to fill it. Since launching Kulfi Beauty in 2021 in the US, she’s redefined what representation looks like in makeup. Now, the South Asian-rooted brand is finally arriving in the UK.

H! Fashion spoke to the trailblazer about how she turned exclusion into innovation, the emotional power of cultural beauty rituals and why Kulfi is more than just makeup. Priyanka truly is a breath of fresh air that the beauty industry desperately needed.

When did you first notice a gap in the beauty industry when it came to South Asian inclusion?

I didn’t grow up wearing makeup but more than that, I didn’t feel beautiful. I now have the words to express this, but back then, I never felt like makeup was something made for me, or that I was even invited to take part in it. It wasn’t until I started working in the industry on the buisness side of things, where I had access to so many products yet realised I was still struggling. I couldn’t find the right concealer or foundation shades and I had to mix and match products from different brands just to get close to something that suited my undertones. That was my lightbulb moment.

Growing up, there was also a lot of judgment surrounding makeup in my community. People thought you wore makeup because you wanted to attract male attention or you wanted to make your skin look lighter. So, with all of this judgment along with never seeing yourself represented on-screen, I think all of that caused me to have a pretty negative relationship with makeup and beauty. But then rediscovering beauty on my own terms year later was a moment where I discovered that makeup can be fun.

What made you take the leap from recognising the problem to creating your own brand?

I was leading on merchandising, so I had the chance to work with lots of beauty brands. I kept waiting for someone to build a brand that truly centred South Asian beauty - but no one did. I sat on the idea for a few years, thinking I could support that brand when it emerged. By 2019, it still hadn’t happened. So I thought, let me try to do it myself.

I think we see a lot more diverse creators, but when it comes to brands, the ecosystem hasn't really moved as much. And I know that there's a lot of structural reasons for it. We recently got the news that Ami Colé is shutting down in September (a black-owned, cult-favourite brand from the US). It's a brand I deeply respected and it's heartbreaking. But it's hard because as minority brand owners, we don't consistently get that support whether that's from retailers to investors.

© Kulfi Kulfi beauty products: from glitter pot eyeshadows to Kajal eyeliners and creamy concealers

After five years in the corporate beauty world, one truth became impossible to ignore: South Asian people were still an afterthought. Shade ranges skipped us. Campaigns excluded us. And the big brands didn’t see a reason to change.

Kulfi is such a joyful brand - what inspired that energy?

I wanted Kulfi to centre joy because South Asian beauty is rarely shown through that lens. I was surrounded by so much love growing up from my mum oiling my hair to putting Kajal on my eyes to ward off evil eye or putting on Henna for a wedding. These are all rituals of love. So, when I was building the brand, I thought: how can I channel that joy, that community spirit? You’ll see it in our colour palette which is based around orange, lavender, our product names like the 'First Sari' lipstick, to our campaigns. I'm always trying to root us in that joy and that feeling of knowing that beauty can be playful. It’s all about culture and joyful expression.

What was it like launching with just one product: kajal eyeliner?

People thought it was crazy to launch a brand with only one product. But kajal is so meaningful and it’s an integral part of our culture. I wanted to reclaim it and show that something as traditional as kajal can be bold, colourful, and modern.

For someone discovering Kulfi for the first time, what are your must-try products?

Definitely our Lassi Lips Lip Oils they glide on glossy but then leave a beautiful matte tint and are great for layering. Also, our Baddi Lash Mascara because it’s a tubing formula that lifts and volumises. This was important to me, because a lot of South Asian people's lashes are straight and heavier.

© Kulfi Courtesy of Kulfi

I also have to shout out our Zari Eyes Eyeshadows, you can apply them so easily with your fingers, just swipe it on your lids and it's a conversation starter for sure. But if you’re looking for complexion ideas, our Main Match Concealer is the product I’m most proud of. It was born from my own struggles with shade matching and covering dark circle hyperpigmentation. We worked hard to get the undertones right, including olive tones, which are so often overlooked.

Starting a brand was definitely a leap of faith, but I just felt like there was such a glaring gap in the beauty industry

Do you have a go-to everyday makeup look?

I keep it simple: concealer under my eyes, a swipe of mascara, brow gel, maybe some blush, and then a fun bold lip colour like our Tamarind or Rose. For evening, I elevate it with our cream-to-powder glitter eyeshadows and a kajal liner for a soft smoky eye.

Let’s talk skincare - what’s your base routine like?

Right now, I’m obsessed with our new launch: the Double Life Primer. It’s a skincare-makeup hybrid with 5% actives to help with hyperpigmentation. I use it during the day as a primer, and at night as treatment. Beyond that, I use Biologique Recherche’s P50 toner, SkinCeuticals vitamin C serum, Medik8's Peptide Serum, moisturiser and SPF. Simple but effective!

What does it mean to bring Kulfi to the UK?

It’s incredibly meaningful. There’s a huge South Asian diaspora in the UK, and yet so few beauty brands speak to them. We wanted to change that - not just online, but in real life. That’s why we’ve launched at Space NK.

© Kulfi Courtesy of Kulfi

Kulfi’s community is so strong - how have you built that connection?

For us, community isn’t a buzzword - it’s part of the process. From product development to campaigns, we involve our community every step of the way. Our casting calls go out on TikTok, and the people in our campaigns are real community members. It makes everything feel more personal.

Kulfi is your invitation to play - come as you are, have fun, and express yourself in full colour.

What’s next for Kulfi?

We’re growing the Double Life range of makeup-skincare hybrids and working on a new product inspired by 90s birthday parties - very nostalgic and fun. The idea is always to tie beauty into lived experiences.

What do you hope people take away from Kulfi?

That makeup doesn’t have to be intimidating. You don’t need to change yourself to fit into a beauty standard. Kulfi is your invitation to play, come as you are, have fun, and express yourself in full colour.

Kulfi is set to make its UK debut on August 8th, launching exclusively at Space NK.