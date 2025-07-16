Victoria Beckham swears ‘watercolour’ cherry blush will dominate summer 2025

Victoria Beckham has spoken - and this summer, it’s all about the cherry blush.

In a new Instagram reel shared to her Victoria Beckham Beauty page, the designer gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she achieves her signature flushed glow using the just-launched Colour Wash Blush in the shade 'Flushed.' The verdict? A sheer swipe of cherry red across the cheeks is the fastest route to a radiant glow this summer. If you thought deeper reds were only reserved for winter, think again.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham is known for her subtle flushed cheeks and now you can replicate her look

The short clip shows the former Spice Girl applying the lightweight blush directly onto her skin using her fingers, blending effortlessly to create a soft, watercolour effect. “I'm obsessed with this going into summer,” she says to the camera. “Knowing that I can get that cute, little rosy flush look whilst literally spending my whole summer in the shade.” The overall look is fresh and bang on trend with the 'no-makeup makeup' aesthetic that continues to dominate beauty trends in 2025.

The Colour Wash Blush line marks the latest expansion of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s complexion category. Unlike traditional cream blushes, this launch offers a sheer, water-light, buildable formula designed to mimic a natural flush. After setting into the skin, it leaves a natural stain tint and provides both skincare benefits and effortless blendability.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham's Instagram beauty routine's are becoming a staple in her day-to-day life.

Beckham’s chosen shade, Flushed, is a cool-toned cherry red that flatters a wide range of skin tones and fits right into the current shift toward blush shades that add depth and dimension rather than just a bright burst of colour. In the caption of the post, Beckham says: "It feels like water, because it is! We’ve packed this blush with mineral-rich sea water and coconut fruit water to detoxify and give skin that fresh, energised glow I’m always after.” The result is a luminous, second-skin finish that doesn’t sit on top of makeup or feel heavy in hot weather.

While Beckham may be best known for her chic fashion sense, her approach to beauty is refreshingly natural, and this video is a perfect example. No filters, no fuss. Just a swipe of colour from her fingers and a glowing complexion that feels attainable.

If you’re updating your summer makeup bag, it might be time to swap coral or peach tones for something deeper.