"You can’t put her in a box”: Rita Ora’s makeup artist on creating the singer's experimental makeup looks

Whether she’s performing on a festival stage or hitting the red carpet, Rita Ora never plays it safe when it comes to beauty. From bold liners to glowing skin, the pop star’s glam is always on point and often the work of her long-time makeup artist and hairstylist, Lisa Laudat.

The expert has been in the industry for more than 20 years and has also glammed the likes of Demi Moore, Camilla Cabello and Kimberly Walsh.

After working closely with the Anywhere singer for five years, she knows Rita very well. And the best thing about working with her? "She’s very involved," the expert tells H! Fashion. "Aside from her music, Rita really understands and has a passion for fashion and beauty and isn’t afraid to experiment. One day she wants minimal, no-lash looks, and the next day she wants full-on glam with glossy lids and graphic liner. You can’t put her in a box - and that makes my job so exciting." Adding: "You don't know what you're going into every day."

© @ritaora Rita Ora stuns with an 80s style makeup look and is not afraid to experiment

As Rita continues to deliver bold festival beauty looks on stage, we caught up with Lisa to get the full breakdown on that punchy, electric blue look from the British pop star's recent festival slay, the go-to products she relies on, and what it’s really like creating looks and hairstyles for one of the most experimental faces in music.

When it comes to prepping Rita's skin before makeup, what is your choice?

We always prep Rita’s skin with masks or under-eye patches; she loves skincare, and it shows. Rita loves 111 Skin, and we always use the Hydrating Face Masks before applying makeup.

Let’s talk about the gorgeous blue eyeshadow moment from her performance at the World Club Dome Festival in Germany. What was the inspiration behind the look?

© @ritaora The singer's 90s eyeshadow look commanded all attention

For the eyes, I used a bold blue Kajal eyeliner from Victoria Beckham Beauty. They are brilliant, everyone loves them because they are so easy to blend, and they glide on perfectly. I built it up around the outer corners and then blended in a hint of lilac, just to soften the edges. When I use the liners, I also add a bit of powder on top just to set the product.

Do you remember what shimmer you used?

I layered a couple of blues. I believe one was a bright blue from MAC. There's a palette from ISAMAYA called the Industrial Colour Pigments 2.0 and it has amazing shimmers, there’s a lilac shade in there that I used. If you can't get your hands on this, try Danessa Myricks' shimmers also. I love mixing tones for that dimensional glow.

What about the rest of her complexion?

For foundation, I used SUQQU, which is a Japanese beauty brand. It’s got a dewy, radiant formula that still has great staying power, which is crucial for stage. It's long-lasting and slightly heavier, which is also great for women who are going to work. It also has good coverage, and you can build it up. It’s enriched with hyaluronic acid and aloe, so it’s kind to the skin even after hours of wear. We contoured with the Victoria Beckham beauty Bronzing Palette, and brows were done using Eyebrow Queen in shade Bronde - they have really great colours. Then we topped them with a gel to hold them in place.

For her under eyes, we used the Estée Lauder Double Wear Concealer. We also love the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealers, so we go between the two depending on how tired she is and the coverage needed. I didn't use any blush or anything beyond bronzing. We kept it pretty simple as the look was focused on her eyes and lips.

That lip was stunning - what was it?

I went with a velvet lip for this look. We used the Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet and a liner, both of which Rita loves. The colour had real staying power but still looked soft and plush.

What mascara technique did you use?

I used the Christian Dior Waterproof Mascara and did lots of layering! I believe I also used individual lashes as well, but the key was really building up the volume. Rita loves a slightly clumped, full lash as it just works on stage.

What is your secret to sweat-proof makeup for the stage - is there a setting spray involved?

Yes, I love the By Terry Hyaluronic Setting Spray. It locks everything in without making the skin look dry or flat. It's important to do more coverag for the stage.

You're also a hairstylist - how did you approach Rita's curly hair on the day?

I washed Rita’s hair using Type Bea’s shampoo, conditioner and hair serum. After that, I applied ColourWow’s Dream Coat and dried her hair with a GHD hairdryer. Rita’s curls are naturally beautiful, but we enhanced them by styling with two different-sized curling tongs - GHD and Diva.

To finish, I sprayed her hair with L’Oréal Professionnel’s Tecni.Art spray, and I’m really into Sam McKnight’s hairsprays too. I also worked some Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade through her hair to add shine and texture. The final look was created using a combination of all these products.

What's the best thing about working with Rita Ora?

Rita is a brilliant, independent, strong lady. She's so hands-on with everything she does, and she's such good fun to work with.