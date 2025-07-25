Rita Ora channels Amy Winehouse with retro beehive and bold liner look

At the Summer Gala By Gala One in Saint-Tropez, Rita Ora stepped out in a look that felt straight out of Camden in the early 2000s - and we mean that in the most iconic way.

The singer and actress paid subtle homage to the late Amy Winehouse with a beauty look that fused retro glam with a modern twist.

The Anywhere singer put her natural curls in a voluminous beehive updo that instantly conjured up memories of Amy's signature sky-high hair. Worn slightly tousled with her soft ringlets framing her face, the style had that classic ‘done-but-undone’ finish that’s timelessly cool. Rita's look was sophisticated yet effortless and bold - just like the late artist's ever-iconic vibe.

© Getty Images for Amend Rita Ora crafted her natural curls into a sky-high updo that was reminiscent of Amy Winehouse

But the nod to the Back to Black singer didn’t stop there. Rita’s makeup also leaned into Winehouse’s signature glam. She added a sharply defined yet thick feline flick with jet black eyeliner, which elongated her eyes, paired with a muted nude lip and softly sculpted cheeks. It’s the kind of look that reminds us just how iconic Amy’s beauty legacy remains, nearly two decades on.

As for fashion, Rita opted for a silk off-shoulder black dress with a corset-style bodice and sleeve,s which further leaned into that sultry vibe. She turned away from bold accessories or jewellery, keeping the attention on her retro beauty look.

© Getty Images Amy Winehouse's glam was all about the beehive, nude lip and thick jet-black eyeliner © Corbis via Getty Images Rita Ora has taken elements of Amy's signature look and has modernised it for 2025

Though the British pop star has experimented with many aesthetics over the years, this particular red carpet moment hit a nostalgic note that resonated with her British fans. It tapped into the current Y2K revival dominating beauty and fashion while giving overdue flowers to an icon.

In a recent H! Fashion exclusive interview with Rita's longtime makeup artist and hairstylist, Lisa Laudat, she revealed that the pop star is very hands-on with all of her looks - making each one highly intentional.

She said: "Aside from her music, Rita really understands and has a passion for fashion and beauty and isn’t afraid to experiment. One day she wants minimal, no-lash look and the next day she wants full-on glam with glossy lids and graphic liner. You can’t put her in a box - and that makes my job so exciting."

Whether you’re here for the towering updo, the black eyeliner revival or the subtle nod to a music legend, one thing’s clear: Rita's latest beauty moment proves the Amy Winehouse glam effect is alive and well. And as the beauty world continues to embrace individuality, we’d say there’s never been a better time to bring back the beehive...