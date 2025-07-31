Jenna Ortega just gave Wednesday Addams a smoky supermodel makeover

Jenna Ortega has always had an eye for moody beauty - thanks, in no small part, to her starring role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.

But for her latest red carpet moment at the premiere of the hit show's second season, the American actress successfully traded gothic glam for high-glam, whilst still nodding to her signature dark aesthetic.

In the Instagram post, shared by celebrity makeup artist Melanie Inglessis (@melaniemakeup), the actress was captured in a soft-lit portrait with her shoulders bare and her expression smouldering. Her makeup look is all about deep contrasts: cool-toned smoky eyes paired with feathered brows and a perfectly sculpted base. The big finish? A deep, chocolatey matte lip that feels so 90s, yet completely fresh.

The expert artist used all Dior Beauty products to craft this hyponotising look. That intense layered eye moment was achieved with the Diorshow Stylo in 'Matte Grey,' alongside the Diorshow 5 Couleurs in 'Pied de Poule.'

What also sets this glam apart is its flawless balance between softness and drama. Her skin was left natural and luminous (which was achieved with Dior's Forever Hydra Nude Foundation in 3W), topped with deep contouring to define the cheekbones and jawline. For an element of surprise, Jenna opted for a dusting of faux freckles across her the nose and cheeks which contrasted beautifully with her sultry eyes and full lip.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Jenna Ortega stuns at the Wednesday season 2 premiere with her iconic glam

The brows also deserve their own spotlight. Jenna’s arches are softly brushed up and filled just enough to define, but not overwhelm. They frame her face perfectly and elevates the entire look. While Jenna’s brows have always been a feature to watch (she previously dyed them bleach blonde, this return to a darker hue gives them that runway-level look.

Fans were quick to react on Instagram, calling the look "breathtaking" and "perfection” and we have to agree. The usual summer glam leans towards that dewy, clean-girl vibe so Jenna’s take on dark glam feels refreshing.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Jenna Ortega opted for extra long supermodel locks for her starring moment

Want to recreate the vibe at home? Opt for a cool-toned eyeshadow palette with greys and soft blacks, a volumising mascara to add a fluttery finish and a matte brown lipstick with brick or chestnut undertones. Don’t forget to lightly dot faux freckles (if you weren’t blessed naturally), and set your brows with a clear gel to keep that bold look.

This look proves once again that Jenna Ortega is fast becoming a beauty icon in her own right.