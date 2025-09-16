The best September beauty launches to ease you into autumn

If you’ve ever wished for a foundation that lasts all day without looking flat or heavy, YSL’s All Hours Glow Foundation might just be the answer. It delivers the coverage and staying power the All Hours line is known for, but with a subtle radiance that makes skin look alive rather than masked. The finish is fresh, luminous, and modern - think polished skin that still looks like skin.

It’s also surprisingly lightweight, blending seamlessly without clinging to dry patches or settling into lines. Perfect for those transitional autumn days.