The best September beauty launches to ease you into autumn

As summer fades and the air turns cooler, September is the unofficial start of the beauty new year. It’s the moment to swap lightweight skincare for richer creams, reach for moodier scents, and bring in makeup that flatters autumn light. This month’s new beauty launches are perfectly timed -a mix of intelligent skincare, cult-worthy makeup updates, and body care that feels like a luxury ritual. Whether you’re after plumper skin, a new perfume for the season or a glow that looks naturally fresh, here are the best September beauty launches to buy now.
Longwear Meets Luminous Skin
All Hours Glow Foundation
YSL
If you’ve ever wished for a foundation that lasts all day without looking flat or heavy, YSL’s All Hours Glow Foundation might just be the answer. It delivers the coverage and staying power the All Hours line is known for, but with a subtle radiance that makes skin look alive rather than masked. The finish is fresh, luminous, and modern - think polished skin that still looks like skin.
It’s also surprisingly lightweight, blending seamlessly without clinging to dry patches or settling into lines. Perfect for those transitional autumn days.
Natural Brows Made Easy
Micro-Stroke Pencil
Anastasia Beverly Hills
The Queen of brows is back. Brows are serious business in 2025, and Anastasia just made them easier than ever. The Micro-Stroke Pencil has a precision tip so fine it mimics actual hairs - no blocky arches here. It’s one of those products that makes you look polished even if you’ve rolled out of bed five minutes before your commute.
The Cult Classic Gets A Glow-Up
Cloud Paint Plush Blush
Glossier
Glossier’s Cloud Paint Plush Blush is the latest evolution of their cult-favourite formula. Plush is creamier, more cushiony, and blends seamlessly with fingers for that “just came in from a day in the sun” kind of flush. Easy, flattering, and low-maintenance, it’s one of those makeup staples you’ll reach for daily.
Silky Locks
Weightless Nourishing Mask
Olaplex
Olaplex has finally answered the prayers of anyone with fine to medium hair that craves both strength and volume. The new Weightless Nourishing Mask is powered by a Volume Boost Complex that promises 2x the lift while still delivering that signature Olaplex bond repair. It leaves hair soft, bouncy, and full without weighing it down - which is a rare feat in the world of masks.
Now, as someone with thick, curly hair, I’ll admit this isn’t the richest formula in the Olaplex family. But if you’ve always avoided masks for fear of limp, flat locks, this one feels like a true game-changer.
Firming Skincare For Autumn
Medik8 Advanced Pro-Collagen+ Peptide Cream
If your skin feels drier or duller as the weather turns, Medik8’s Advanced Pro-Collagen+ Peptide Cream is a seasonal saviour. The rich but non-greasy texture feels like cashmere for the face, while the peptide blend works on firmness and elasticity. Expect bouncier, smoother, and more nourished skin - exactly what’s needed as autumn sets in.
High-Tech Skin Reset
NeuroTouch Symmetry Serum & NeuroSculpt Treatment
Dermalogica
Dermalogica takes a futuristic turn with its NeuroTouch Symmetry Serum and NeuroSculpt Treatment. The serum targets stressed, irritated, or redness-prone skin, while the treatment feels like an at-home facial in a tube. Used together, they leave the complexion visibly calmer, more balanced, and healthier-looking. Think of it as a skincare reset button.
A Grown-Up Fruity Fragrance
Cherry Stem Eau de Parfum
Phlur
Phlur’s new Cherry scent is the antithesis of those sickly-sweet cherries you may remember from teenage years. This is sophisticated, sexy juicy, and layered. It opens bright and tart, then melts into a warm, sultry base of ebony woods and caramel that clings to jumpers and scarves long after the first spritz. If you’re hunting for the perfect autumn fragrance, this is it.
Luxury Body Care That Lasts
Body Cream in Santal and Vetiver
Salt & Stone
Salt & Stone proves body cream can be anything but boring. Their Santal & Vetiver Body Cream combines deep nourishment with a clean, woodsy fragrance that feels quietly seductive. The non-sticky formula sinks in quickly, while the scent lingers on your skin. Consider it autumn body care, perfected.
Classic Vanilla Scent
Rare Eau de Parfum
Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez has bottled self-care with Rare Beauty’s debut fragrance. It’s calming, clean and quietly uplifting - think amber, vanilla, smooth woods and a touch of freshness that makes it feel like a second skin. It’s not a loud, room-filling perfume; instead, it’s the kind of scent that makes people lean in a little closer and ask what you’re wearing. Also, the accessible packaging is a game-changing touch.
How we chose:
Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty buys chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.
High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from hair masks to blush, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more