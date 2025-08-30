I test beauty products for a living - here's what actually made the cut this month

As a beauty editor my desk ( and let's be honest, my overflowing bedroom floor) are constantly stocked up with launches promising to be the next magical must-have. Some just don't work for me from the start, whilst others make a brief appearance in my routine before I set them aside. However, a rare selection have taken permanent residency in my beauty tool kit and I now can't live without them.

This month, I've narrowed it down to 9 products that have truly made a lasting impact on me - from a hypnotising new perfume launch to a tubing mascara that actually dosen't budge despite my tears of happiness or (sadness).

© Aaliyah Harry Beauty obsessive, Aaliyah Harry

If you're wondering what products actually deserve for you to tap that debit card for this month as summer comes to end, consider this your very handy guide.