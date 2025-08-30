I test beauty products for a living - here's what actually made the cut this month

As a beauty editor my desk ( and let's be honest, my overflowing bedroom floor) are constantly stocked up with launches promising to be the next magical must-have. Some just don't work for me from the start, whilst others make a brief appearance in my routine before I set them aside. However, a rare selection have taken permanent residency in my beauty tool kit and I now can't live without them.
You may also like
This month, I've narrowed it down to 9 products that have truly made a lasting impact on me - from a hypnotising new perfume launch to a tubing mascara that actually dosen't budge despite my tears of happiness or (sadness).
If you're wondering what products actually deserve for you to tap that debit card for this month as summer comes to end, consider this your very handy guide.
Eternal Roots Eau de Parfum
'Ôrəbella
This is one of those scents that makes you ask, "Wait, what are you wearing?". Eternal Roots by Bella Hadid is earthy, grounding and very unexpected. The inclusion of lychee adds a sweet finish to this deep birch smoke and patchouli scented fragrance. I love how the two worlds combine for a balanced finish.
Jelly Pop Dew Primer
Elf Cosmetics
Elf cosmetics primer's are not to be overlooked. Affordable and effective - this grips your makeup in place like no other. This time with a subtle, refreshing watermelon scent. Grab your debit card for this one - it's about to become a staple in your routine.
HeatBounce Conditioning Heat Protectant
K18
Oh, K18, can you do no wrong? Heat protectant can often feel like such a chore but this one? The spray is lightweight and makes my hair feel softer after blowdrying which is the true key here. i noticed less frizz and more bounce (hence the name). Now it's a non-negotiable before going in with my Dyson Airwrap.
Soft Focus Blurring Blush
Ilia
I'm someone who had fully converted to cream blushes but this Ilia powder blush has a hold on me now. This blends like a dream and leaves a soft, blurred finish. It also layers seamlessly and leaves no patchiness over foundation. What a dream!
Omega™ hydrating hair oil
Dyson
Dyson have raised the bar once again with this launch. This is the unicorn of hair oil's: glossy, frizz-taming yet not greasy. i've used one pump on pre-blow dried hair and another the next day to refresh, and my hair looks so shiny and rich. Pricey, but truly get's the job done.
Sun Body Cream Spray for Sensitive Skin
E45
There is nothing I love more than a suncream in a spray bottle format. It so convenient for lazy beach days and top up's on-the-go. I have tried endless suncreams and this is a good one. It sinks into the skin like moisturiser and leaves zero grease of white film. And for anyone with sensitive skin like me, E45's version is sensitive-skin approved and wallet friendly.
Airbrush Flawless Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury
The beloved Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation has had an upgrade. New formula, more shades and that signature matte finish. Now, I'm not normally one for matte foundations, I typically gravitate towards dewy finishes. However, CT have nailed it.Once applied, it becomes your skin but with a smooth airbrushed finish. As someone who get's hot very easy, it even stays put during a sweaty 5pm commute - result!
Badi Lash Mascara
Kulfi
Smudge proof mascara very often equal crunchy, clumpy lashes - but not this one. This dreamy tubing mascara lifts and separates my super short and straight lashes, staying put all day without giving my panda eyes. Removal is also easy - just a hint of warm water and it glides right off.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more