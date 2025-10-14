The October Beauty Edit: 13 products that are worth a permanent spot in your routine

If blushes often ghost you by lunchtime, this one’s your long-term partner. Sacheu’s STAY-N is a liquid tint that stains (in the best way). It blends like a dream and sets with a soft, natural flush that won’t budge - even through a day of running around or a midweek cry. I brought the shade 'I'm Hot' with me on holiday and it gave me the perfect sun-kissed look.

