The October Beauty Edit: 13 products that are worth a permanent spot in your routine

There’s something about October that makes you want to glow differently - the air’s crisper, your skincare’s richer and your perfume choices feel that bit moodier. I’ve been testing and obsessing over the October beauty launches that deliver both comfort and a little main character energy. From the return of a cult-favourite fragrance to a cheek stain that actually stays put, here’s what’s earned a permanent place on my shelf this month.
Musk 12
Kayali
She’s back. The long-awaited return of Kayali’s Musk 12 feels like the beauty equivalent of a reunion tour. Clean musk meets creamy vanilla and soft jasmine - it’s comforting, intimate and quietly addictive. Basically, the scent you wear when you want people to lean in closer.
Skin Tint
Giorgio Armani
Lightweight, glowy, and quietly flawless. This serum-like skin tint formula evens things out without hiding your skin, blurring where it needs to and melting in like you’re just naturally this fresh-faced. It even has light-catching golden hour pearls for a radiant look.
CTRL EYE
Mimétique
Meet your under-eye control-alt-delete. This serum-gel hybrid brightens, smooths and helps you fake eight hours of sleep, even if you spent the night scrolling. Lightweight and instantly cooling - it’s skincare that actually earns its place.
Lip Filter Hydroplump Soft Matte Lipstick
Morphe
A matte lipstick that doesn’t feel like punishment? Finally. Morphe’s formula cushions lips with a hydrating core while keeping that blurred, soft-matte finish. It’s the “your lips but better” moment that goes with everything.
Easy Bake Duo Loose Powder
Huda Beauty
A true makeup bag power move. Huda’s Easy Bake powder has always been that girl for locking in your base, and now you can get two shades in one for the perfect baking routine. The finish? Blurring, smooth and so finely milled it makes you question if pores ever existed.
Turmeric Glow Drops
Kora Organics
Leave it to Miranda Kerr to bottle post-yoga radiance. These golden serum drops glide on like silk, boosting brightness while giving skin that lit-from-within dew without makeup. It features a lightweight blend of organic turmeric and plant-based niacinamide alternatives. Finished with a citrus-peppermint scent, it layers seamlessly under moisturiser or makeup, leaving skin feeling hydrated.
Surreal Skin Natural Finish Foundation
Makeup by Mario
Mario didn’t call it Surreal Skin for nothing. This foundation gives that “I woke up flawless” illusion - radiant but not shiny, skin-like but perfected. It melts in beautifully, blurring imperfections while still letting your natural texture show through. It’s the kind of base that is envy-worthy.
Cheek STAY-N
Sacheu
If blushes often ghost you by lunchtime, this one’s your long-term partner. Sacheu’s STAY-N is a liquid tint that stains (in the best way). It blends like a dream and sets with a soft, natural flush that won’t budge - even through a day of running around or a midweek cry. I brought the shade 'I'm Hot' with me on holiday and it gave me the perfect sun-kissed look.
Spa of the World Tahitian Tiaré Body Wash
The Body Shop
This is a dreamy shower escape. Creamy, floral and warm - it smells like a luxurious five-star tropical holiday in a bottle. It leaves skin soft and lightly scented, and the lather feels luxurious enough to make even your weekday mornings feel indulgent.
The Everyday Encore Body Oil - Orange Grove
AKT
This is sunshine in a bottle - zesty, clean and quietly luxurious. The orange blossom scent feels like a fresh start for your skin (and your mood), while the lightweight oil sinks in fast without any greasy residue. It leaves you smelling subtly expensive, like you’ve just stepped out of a minimalist Scandinavian spa.
Incredi-curl Curling Mascara
e.l.f.
A budget mascara that behaves like a luxury one. The curved wand hugs every lash, lifting and curling without clumps or crunchiness. It gives that wide-awake, fluttery look in just a few swipes - like your lashes had their morning coffee before you did.
Tranquility Water Activating Mist
Raaie
One spritz and you’re basically at a spa. This mist is more than a mid-day refresh, it’s skincare in spray form. Packed with soothing botanicals, it calms, hydrates, and brings dull skin back to life. The fine mist feels like a cool exhale for your face and is so perfect between skincare steps or whenever you need a little reset.
Salt Water Vanilla Body Oil
Saltair
If a beach holiday and a warm cashmere jumper had a baby, it would smell like this. The Salt Water Vanilla scent is creamy yet fresh, and the oil leaves your skin silky and glowing without the grease. It’s luxury in a pump. Trust me, it provides deep hydration where it’s really needed.